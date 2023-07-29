Rohrbach has the most female hospital in the country

In Austria’s hospitals, women in management positions are still more of an exception – even though almost half of all physicians are now female, according to a study by the Karl Landsteiner Institute for Human Factors & Human Resources 2021. Accordingly, only 14.3 percent of all department heads in public hospitals and 18.8 percent of medical directors in public and private hospitals are women.

The Rohrbach Clinic is an exception here. Three out of a total of eight departments – radiology, paediatrics and acute geriatrics – have a primaria, i.e. a woman as boss, which results in a percentage of 37.5.

Julia Röper-Kelmayr made the start in 2019. “You have to prove yourself first of all in a new job – like everywhere else… Of course my colleagues wanted to take a look at me as ‘the new guy’,” says Röper-Kelmayr (48). “For me it was important to convey from the start that working in a managed team is fun and can motivate employees. You have to create a working atmosphere in which the stress of everyday work can be easily managed. I saw it as an opportunity.” Today she is proud to be the first woman to fulfill this role. “The way women and men work together in Rohrbach reflects social change.”

The second primaria in Rohrbach was Romana Palmanshofer, who has been in charge of acute geriatrics and remobilization since March 2023. “I have to admit that I was initially hesitant to apply for the position. It is particularly important to me to be able to live well in my role as a mother of four children in addition to my job as a doctor – and unfortunately that is not yet a matter of course “, says the 48-year-old. “But I want to be a role model for my daughters and show that women can and should take on leadership responsibilities.” She is convinced that a better compatibility of work, family and leisure time and the associated framework conditions, such as reliable duty rostering, more flexible working hours and improved childcare options, will increasingly come into focus in the future.

“Don’t be treated differently”

Since June, the female management team has been completed by Primaria Pia Neundlinger (42). Born in Rohrbach, mother of two children, she was very well received here even as a young senior doctor. “I never had the feeling that as a woman I was treated differently or not taken seriously.”

She definitely wants to mention that it is a very big challenge to reconcile family and children with the position. “Without the support of my husband, parents and parents-in-law, this would definitely not be possible: my husband has reduced the hours and the grandparents are already retired and live in the immediate vicinity. Childcare in the country definitely has room for improvement.”

More sensitivity

Romana Palmanshofer is convinced that “the increased inclusion of women in management positions will bring about a noticeable change: Female strength, consistency, reliability and resilience go hand in hand with a high degree of cooperation”.

“Women sometimes have a little more sensitivity. I like to observe heated discussions between men in management positions and then learn from them how not to do it or how to do it better,” says her colleague Pia Neundlinger.

Same application criteria

“I think it sends a strong signal when the number of women in management positions increases. It’s very inspiring, creates an open atmosphere and makes the entire team successful,” says Radiology Primate Julia Röper-Kelmayr.

“All applicants have to go through the same application process with us, including a hearing. Of course, we are particularly pleased when there are so many highly competent women among the applicants that we can ultimately fill the advertised position with women and thus send a strong signal to the outside world for equal opportunities,” says primary Wolfgang Tenschert, the medical director at the Rohrbach Clinic.

author

Barbara Rohrhofer

Editor-in-Chief Life and Health

Barbara Rohrhofer

