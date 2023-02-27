The timing, of course, was not the best. While the Democratic Party was preparing to celebrate its own primaries, some newspapers reported the most recent revelations of Antonio Panzeri. Indeed, to the Qatargate investigators who had questioned him a few days earlier, the former MEP had told how – according to him – in 2019 three dem exponents would have been elected in Europe thanks to the votes, defined as decisive, of the Moroccan community in their respective colleges. Words immediately denied with force by those directly involved, but destined to cast new shadows on the Democratic Party and on certain alleged mechanisms to which the party allegedly resorted in the past.

Foreign votes in the dem primaries: past cases

So – mocking irony – on the day when Elly Schlein he became the new secretary thanks to the votes of non-PD members, Panzeri’s confessions appeared in the newspapers to spoil the party a bit. In other words, to recall that in the past the dem party had ended up in the storm for “help me” (real or presumed to be) coming precisely from foreigners. Roma, Chinese, North Africans. All of a sudden they discovered that they were interested in politics and the future of the Democratic Party. In that case – it should be specified – there was no place at stake at the Parliament but a winning position in the primaries of the centre-left: precisely on the internal consultation, in fact, accusations of fraud and presumed foreign votes bought to tip the balance on this or that candidate.

Roma and Chinese to vote for the Democratic Party

In 2011 the case of the Chinese in the centre-left primaries. Walter Veltroni himself on that occasion denounced on TV: “I saw rows of Chinese going to vote. Either they are democratic Chinese or something is wrong“. In 2013 it was Cristiana Alicata, a member of the regional leadership of the Lazio Democratic Party, who spoke on social media about irregularities in the primaries. “The usual incredible lines of Roma who, when there are primaries, turn out to be very passionate about politics. It’s not racism: they are votes bought. Anyone who denies it is complicit in the exploitation of poverty by patronage in politics“, the Pd militant had complained. The party leaders had denied everything, explaining that the primaries were also open to foreigners and that therefore their presence at the polling stations was normal.

At Tor Bella Monaca, in the polling station in via dell’Archeologia, that year the police intervened to quell a lite among party exponents who had noticed the arrival of groups of foreigners, among them Bengalis and Africans. The violent discussion arose because some witnesses claimed that they had seen some outside the polling station immigrants “receive some money“. And in 2016 in Milan, the presence of numerous Chinese at the polling stations in the center-left primaries, which Beppe Sala then won, became a coincidence. “They don’t speak a word of Italian yet they come to vote, some didn’t even know how to do it“, a polling station president had complained, as reported by Republic. And a member of the Left and Liberty had told the newspaper: “They only had a note in hand with the name of the candidate to be voted on“.

From that point of view, the centre-left’s detractors didn’t have to do anything at all. Historically, in fact, the Democratic Party has always known how to hurt itself. Elly Schlein will probably go better this time, on whose nomination in the primaries there are no suspicions related to the polls.