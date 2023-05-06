Roma-Inter 0-0: follow the match LIVE

Roma e Inter they compete in a direct confrontation for qualification to the next one Champions League. The Giallorossi of Mourinho they are returning from the draw against Monza and are at two points away from the nerazzurri of Inzaghi, who overwhelmed Verona in the last round. Follow the match report live.

18:05

5′ – Good impact from Roma

Personality starts for the Giallorossi, immediately at the conclusion with Pellegrini, who misses the target.

18:00

1′- Via a Roma-Inter!

Mr. Maresca blows the whistle for Roma-Inter!

17:55

Teams on the pitch, everything ready at the Olimpico

Teams on the field at the Olimpico, all ready for kick-off.

17:50

Ovation for Mourinho

Ovation from the fans Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico to the name of Jose Mourinho.

17:48

Mourinho: “Dybala can help us for 10 minutes”

“We lost Celik with that red light, we recovered Matic from disqualification. Belotti will make an effort to give us an important hand. Maybe in a situation with such limits, that the match feels like it’s there within the limits, maybe Paulo can help us 10 minutes “Wijnaldum, Smalling, El Shaarawy are on the bench because we want to be together. But no chance.”

17:35

Rome, the appeal of the fans for Mourinho

All Olympic summon the Special Onethe coach between hesitations about the future compacts the team. (READ EVERYTHING)

17:25

The video messages of the Champions of ’83

Who could not be present for the 1983 Scudetto ceremonystill wanted to leave a video message. Herbert Prohaska: “It was the best year of my career, we won a little but thanks to you, at Sud, we won that big”. Charles Ancelotti: “Hello guys from the Curva Sud, Rome and Roma raised me, that satisfaction and that memory will always remain, I wish you all the best and Forza Roma”. Paulo Roberto Falcao: “It is always a unique emotion to celebrate this special day, every time I come back I am surrounded by great affection. Roma champions of Italy and making the Romanisti happy was the thing that mattered the most, the creation of a company. We succeeded. In addition to the coach, the players, the staff, the credit was yours. An impressive cheer. A hug”

17:20

Inter in an excellent moment

Instead, the team smiles Inzaghiwho is back from three consecutive victories (Empoli, Lazio and Verona) and has climbed the rankings returning among the favorites for a place in Champions League. Milan, now in fourth place, are just one point away and will always be against the Rossoneri l’euroderby in the semi-final of the Champions League.

17:15

Rome in search of redemption

Situation complicated for the team of Mourinhowho have only taken two points from their last three games with one defeat (Atalanta) and two draws (Milan and Monza). To the area Champions League it is still within reach, with commitment as well Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, valid for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

17:10

Problems for the away sector

Problems on the railway line for i Inter fanswhich could be delayed for arriving at the Olympic stadium.

17:05

Olimpico, field tour with the 1983 champions

The Giallorossi club has organized a ceremony to celebrate it 1983 Scudetto. The champions of that team allowed themselves a tour of the field: present Bruno Conti, Falcao on video call.

Roma celebrates the 1983 Scudetto: the Italian champions 40 years later

17:00

Lotta Champions, the standings after Milan-Lazio

After Milan win against Laziohere’s how the Serie A standings have changed in perspective Champions Leaguewith the match between Atalanta and Juve also scheduled.

2nd – Lazio 64 points

3rd – Juve* 63 points

4th – Milan 61 points

5th – Inter* 60 points

6th – Atalanta* 58 points

7th – Rome* 58 points

16:55

Rome, how is Dybala: the conditions

His athletic condition is not yet optimal: Paulo Dybala works, improves in Trigoria and wants to be ready for the next challenges of the season between the championship and the Europa League. The goal of the Argentine, who today will start from the benchit’s next Thursday’s match against Bayer Leverkusen. (READ EVERYTHING)

16:47

Roma-Inter, the official formations

ROMA (3-5-1-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Camara, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Belotti. All. Mourinho.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa. All. Inzaghi

16:46

Roma-Inter, statistics and curiosities

Roma is the team against which Inter got the most victories in his history in Serie A: 75 in 179 matches, 54 draws and 50 Giallorossi victories complete the picture.

Inter is remained undefeated in 10 of the last 11 challenges against Roma in the league (4W, 6D), the only yellow and red success in the period dates back to the first leg of last October 1st.

Paulo Dybala he has scored four goals in his last five games against Inter in the league, after the Roma striker had failed to score in his first 10 games against the nerazzurri in Serie A.

Lautaro Martinez has 19 goals in this league, after 21 in the past one: since Serie A returned to 20 teams (2004/05), only two Inter players have scored at least 20 goals in two consecutive seasons in the competition, Romelu Lukaku (2019-20 and 2020-21) and Mauro Icardi (2016-17 and 2017-18).

16:45

Roma-Inter, the probable formations

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Bove, Matic, Lo. Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Solbakken, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho. Available: 99 Svilar, 63 Boer, 60 Keramitsis, 2 Missouri, 20 Camara, 68 Tahirovic, 26 Louakima, 27 Falasca, 62 Volpato, 8 Piscilli, 25 Wijnaldum, 11 Belotti, 21 Dybala. Unavailable: Darboe, Karsdorp, Smalling, Kumbulla, Wijnaldum, Llorente, El Shaarawy. Disqualified: Literate. Be wary: Dybala, Ibanez.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa. Trainer: Inzaghi Available: 1 Handanovic, 21 Cordaz, 47 Fontanarosa, 6 De Vrij, 12 Bellanova, 46 Zanotti, 14 Asllani, 5 Gagliardini, 22 Mkhitaryan, 45 V.Carboni, 9 Dzeko, 10 L.Martinez. Unavailable: Skriniar, Gosens, D’Ambrosio. Disqualified: -. Be wary: Dumfries, Acerbi, Mkhitaryan.

Olympic Stadium – Rome