Roma-Inter 0-2: goals from Dimarco and Lukaku | Serie A result

This afternoon’s Roma-Inter (6 pm) will be a very important match in the Champions League race, also because two more direct matches will be played on this thirty-fourth matchday: Milan-Lazio (today at 3 pm) and Atalanta-Juventus (tomorrow at 12 ,30). The Nerazzurri are fourth in the standings with 60 points, 2 more than Atalanta, Roma and Milan, all on 58. The Giallorossi have picked up just two points in their last three Serie A matches (Wednesday 1-1 in Monza against the red and white ). Mourinho will have to give up the injured Kumbulla, Smalling, Karsdorp, El Shaarawy and Llorente as well as the suspended Celik. Matic is back in stock, which at Monza served a stoppage imposed by the Sports Judge. In the last three games, the Nerazzurri have won 9 points (beating Empoli, Lazio and Hellas Verona), scoring 12 goals (in the previous 11 days they had scored just 10…) and conceding only one. Inzaghi will have to do without Skriniar, Gosens and D’Ambrosio, who was kept at rest as a precaution thanks to a muscle strain he accused on Wednesday.