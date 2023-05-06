Roma Inter, the report cards of the match

Roma

Rui Patricio 6: he can do nothing about Inter’s goals.

Mancini 6: nervous as always, but at least he doesn’t get into big trouble.

Cristante 6: he plays a role that is not his with dignity and tactical intelligence.

Ibanez 4: hesitant from the first minutes, he delivers the ball to Lautaro from which the 2-0 will be born.

Zalewski 5: on his side, Roma almost never play and he does little to show off. Dal 48′ st Missori sv.

Camara 4.5: uncertain even in the fundamentals, he is wrong…