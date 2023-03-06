ROMA – Roma-Juventus was exactly the bad, dirty and bad match that we imagined and it was decided by the most unexpected flash of beauty from the most unexpected of enlighteners, the defender Mancini, capable of a beautiful goal that unleashed a night of fury and of little aesthetic sense. Roma have won five times in a row at home without conceding goals and this is the stamp of Mourinho, the fisherman of episodes: even Alle fell for it…