- Roma-Juventus, the report cards: Rui Patricio wall (7), sparkling Spinazzola (6.5). Flop Vlahovic (4.5) ilmessaggero.it
- Allegri: “Kean put us in difficulty, a big fine for him. But congratulations to the boys” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- MOURINHO, Last year’s Conference was tougher Purple Florence
- ATTACK UNDER CHECK All Juve
- Howl Mancini! Mou folds Juve, Roma returns to the Champions League area The Gazzetta dello Sport
