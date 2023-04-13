And revenge was for the Rotterdam club. Josè Mourinho’s men are defeated by Feyenoord 1-0, thanks to Wieffer’s goal. In the re-edition of last season’s Conference League final – success signed by Zaniolo – the Dutch won the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Access to the semifinals of the second most important European competition will all depend on the match at the Olimpico, in which the Capitoline club will have to overturn this result. The contribution of the Giallorossi fans will therefore be fundamental. To be monitored, however, if the starting trident – ​​made up of Dybala, Pellegrini and Abraham – will be in the match, given their replacements due to injury during the De Kuip match. A big fish to fry for Mourinho, also considering the championship match against Udinese – Sunday evening, 8.45 pm – of vital importance for the Champions League race and the defense of 3rd place alone. Another success for Feyenoord which confirms the incredible state of form of the Dutch team: after the 7-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous round, the Rotterdam club opened a streak of 8 consecutive victories in the Eredivisie, the championship where they are at 1st place +8 on Ajax.

THE MATCH – Balanced start with both formations more careful not to discover each other. The study phase ends with the first opportunities for the Feyenoordthanks to the plays of Chef. The Roma gets carried away by the usual Dybala who, with a free-kick from 25 metres, nearly took the lead for the giallorossi. The first turning point of the match is the injury of the Argentine, who came out in tears due to a muscle discomfort in the right thigh adductor. Inside El Shaarawy which is immediately highlighted, giving more than a few headaches to the Dutch rearguard. In the 42nd minute, a great opportunity for the Capitoline club: hand ball by Wieffer and penalty kick for Roma. The conclusion of Pellegrini ends up on the pole. It will be the Giallorossi captain’s last play in the match, as he was replaced at half-time. Trouble for Mourinho they don’t end here: Mats Wiefferwith a complicated parable from outside the area, mockery Rui Patricio and gives Feyenoord the lead. But, we said, troubles are the order of the day. Possible shoulder dislocation for Abraham who cannot continue the challenge. The greatest opportunity for Roma happens on the head of Ibanez ma Idrissi it is extraordinary to save at the last minute on the line. The response of the Rotterdam club always comes thanks to Chef, who comes close to crossing from a free-kick. The entrance of Wijnaldum he moves the Giallorossi midfield but does not help to avoid defeat for Mourinho’s team.