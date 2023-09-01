Roma-Milan 1-2, Giroud Leao sign the blitz. Debut for Lukaku in the second half

The editorial staff Friday 1 September 2023, 07:32

ROMA – Roma are still without victories in the championship. In the big match on the third day of Serie A against Milan, Pioli’s team prevailed with a 2-1 result at the Olimpico thanks to a penalty from the usual Giroud and a spectacular goal scored from Leao. He thought about shortening the distances Spinazzola al 92′.

Romelu Lukaku’s debut with Mourinho’s yellow and reds should be noted: the Belgian entered the field with his team down by two goals, immediately making himself dangerous but without being able to turn the tide of the match.

ROMA-MILAN 1-2: TABLE AND STATISTICS

Rome-Milan, the match

Roma started well but Milan immediately took the lead. In the 9th minute Rui Patricio spreads Loftus-Cheek in the area and the usual Giroud shows up on the spot and makes no mistake. The Rossoneri came close to doubling the lead on several occasions during the first half, but to find the 2-0 goal, Leao’s magic was needed just 3′ after the start of the second half of the match. Roma raised their heads and the match changed when Tomori was sent off for a second yellow card in the 61st minute. A few minutes later the red card for the English defender enters Romelu Lukaku, the first of him with his new shirt. The Belgian centre-forward immediately made himself dangerous with a narrow shot and soon after received a yellow card. Spinazzola shortened the distance in the 92nd minute but his goal didn’t help to avoid defeat.

Milan, Giroud and Leao conquer the Olimpico. Rome, debut for Lukaku

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

