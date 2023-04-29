Roma-Milan direct 0-0: opportunity for Saelemaekers- breaking latest news

19:25 – 60′ — Saelemaekers enters for Diaz, immediately dangerous

In the 56th minute Pioli brought in Saelemaekers for Diaz and the best opportunity immediately arrived for the Rossoneri: Giroud won a corner kick. In the 57th minute Bennacer beats, but to no avail. On the counterattack Maignan, in collaboration with Calabria, is good at pounce on the ball anticipating El Shaarawy. Higher pace in this start than in the first half. Meanwhile, Abraham is bruised and Mourinho is agitated. In the 60th minute Leao invents a great cross that Saelemaekers puts in just a little high in the split. At this link the challenge minute by minute.

In the 47th minute the two new entrants took center stage, with El Shaarawy calling Thiaw to defense in the first corner kick for Roma, the second of the match. Pellegrini puts in the center a minute later and Thiaw anticipates Maignan. The goalkeeper’s first intervention 40″ later, in the grip to anticipate Abraham; Roma restart pressing with more conviction than in the first half. At this link, the challenge minute by minute.

It starts again with the ball beaten by the Giallorossi

19:08 – Rome is also here, there is El Shaarawy for Belotti

All ready for the shoot. Belotti, in uniform, however, sits on the bench and El Shaarawy takes off his bib.

19:06 – Milan returns to the field, Thiaw is there for Tomori

Roma is still in the locker room tunnel. Thiaw is ready to enter the field.

18:52 – 52′ — end of the first half

In the 47th minute Spinazzola unmarks Pellegrini on the edge of the area, the Giallorossi captain lets the ball bounce and tries his right, Theo Hernandez blocks. Shortly after, a great action by Belotti on the right caught Abraham with his back to the goal and the opportunity vanished. Rome’s pressing increased and, before the break, Tonali headed out in the area to anticipate Spinazzola in a lateral foul. Diaz in the 49th minute responds with a right foot rebound in the corner: it’s the first of the game. Tonali bowls it in the area and Tomori hits the bottom: in the action, on a tackle, Belotti remains on the ground touched by Kjaer. Orsato, in the 52nd minute, whistles for the interval. At this link the challenge minute by minute.

18:45 – 45′ — 5′ of recovery

In the 40th minute Ibanez has a lot of work to contain Diaz on the trocar, but he succeeds; Milan manage to press to the edge of the area, but not to become dangerous. Moreover, so far neither Rui Patricio nor Maignan have had a job. In the 45th minute Calabria enters the area, receives from Theo Hernandez, and attempts a shot with a right neck, but sends a couple of meters over the far post.

In the 35th minute, Abraham and Tomori collide without fail, with the AC Milan player suffering a blow to his right thigh: Pioli runs for cover and lets Thiaw warm up, but Tomori seems to recover.

18:35 – 35′ — Pellegrini occasion

In the 31st minute a sudden shot from distance by Leao misses the target; in the 33rd minute Diaz tries the long ball for the Portuguese but Mancini steals his time and restarts Roma; on the opposite side Belotti wedges himself in the area but Kjaer manages to free, then Spinazzola collects and serves Pellegrini who is blocked by … Abraham. At this link the challenge minute by minute.

In the 26th minute Calabria crosses from the right which finds no one: Cristante frees while on the opposite corner of the area Theo Hernandez remains on the ground briefly after a clash with Mancini; Milan raised their center of gravity but failed to create real danger for Rui Patricio’s goal. In the 30th minute, a foul by Bennacer on Bove in the line.

18:25 – 25′ — Matic booked

18:20 – 20′ — Tomori warned

In the 16th minute Tomori was cautioned for a foul on Belotti; on the free-kick from the right, Mancini’s header ends very high. Mourinho tries to rearrange him by moving Cristante back. On 20′ Diaz rages on the right and manages to put in the centre: Krunic sends a wide header.

18:15 – 15′ — Bove enters for Kumbulla

In the 10th minute, Kumbulla and Giroud clash in the area with the Roma player who remains on the field for a moment and seeks medical attention. In the 15th minute he was forced to leave the field due to a problem with his right knee, and Bove came on. At this link the challenge minute by minute.

Rome’s first ring. After a descent on the right by Celik and a bank by Belotti, a shot from outside the area by Pellegrini in the 7th minute, the ball wide wide. In the 9th minute Diaz tries to insert Bennacer on the opposite side but the ball is too long.

Study phases of the match. Mourinho worried about a knee ache Lorenzo Pellegrini suffered a few minutes ago after a clash with Bennacer.

17:58 – Everything is ready at the Olimpico

Greetings in midfield. Milan in the white shirt, Roma in the traditional uniform.

17:51 – The choices of the coaches

Mourinho deploys the double centre-forward: in attack there is Belotti with Abraham; Dybala starts from the bench. There is no Smalling in defense and Kumbulla plays. Pioli in a typical formation with the return of Calabria after the disqualification, Giroud plays in attack with Diaz and Leao on the outside. These are the initial 11:

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Abraham; Belotti. Trainer: Mourinho.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. Trainer: Pegs.

17:50 – The Devil away

Milan have lost four of their last seven away matches in Serie A (W2, D1), as many as in their previous 54 away games (W38, D12).

5.40 pm – A matter of mind

On the one hand, Milan are the team that has conceded the most headed goals in this championship (10), on the other, only Napoli (two) have conceded fewer than Roma (three).

17:33 – Rome, clean sheets at the Olimpico 7 times out of 8 in 2023

In 2023 Roma kept clean sheets in seven of the eight home league games played; in the same period, no team from the top five European leagues has obtained so many internal clean sheets. On the other side, Milan have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league games (with two wins and two draws), as many clean sheets as they have in their previous 13 Serie A matches (W5 D3 L5).

17:27 – Tonali: «We have to give 110%, we are fine as always»

(Carlos Passerini) Sandro Tonali, speaking before Roma-Milan on MilanTV, spoke about the important match that the Rossoneri are preparing to play against Mourinho’s Giallorossi: «We have to play it as we have prepared it, giving 110% in defense than attack and remain always within the game without giving up. We have the same points and today we have the chance to take a step forward. We know the importance of this match. How’s the team doing? We are fine and always have been. Today is a fundamental match for everyone, both players and staff».

17:21 – Milan haven’t had a longer streak against Roma since 1996

Milan have won four of their last six Serie A matches against Roma (with two draws), as many victories as in the previous 16 (D5, L7). Furthermore, it is since 1996 that the Rossoneri have not gone unbeaten in more league games against the Giallorossi (17 in that case).

Furthermore, the Diavolo have won their last two away games with the Giallorossi and have not had three consecutive away wins against the Giallorossi since 1990 (four in that case).

17:07 – Rome champion of Italy (among women)

In the meantime there is a yellow and red Rome that is celebrating: among women, the reformed (from the 2017-2018 season) and finally professional Serie A has in fact a new queen. After five years of dominance by Juventus Women, it is As Roma – a direct expression of Dan Friedkin's club – that sews the Scudetto on their shirts tricolor. An unstoppable ride, that of coach Alessandro Spugna's girls. Here the complete service.

17:00 – Dybala on the bench

(Monica Colombo) The home team will in all likelihood have to do without Paulo Dybala from the start, forced to sit on the bench after Palomino’s hard operation on his ankle. It is true that Joya is the highest quality element of the squad, capable of breaking the balance and determining the match, but the overcrowded calendar awaiting the Giallorossi is equally certain. Consequently, it is understandable that Mou does not intend to risk the Argentine on the pitch right away. Then at the end of the season Paulo will make his own assessments, also on the basis of Roma’s progress (whether they have finished fourth or have won the Europa League), however starting from the assumption that he has settled comfortably in the capital. It should be remembered that in the contract there is an exit clause for foreign operations worth 12 million (but no one has come forward so far).

4.47 pm – And Mourinho avoids the press

4.47 pm – Pioli relies on the faithful: «Premature to define it as decisive»

(Monica Colombo) It is no coincidence that Pioli, after having operated Copernican training revolutions in the last few rounds of the championship, this time relies on the loyalists, practically the same ones who beat Napoli in the double cup match (Giroud, recovered, included). «The match at the Olimpico counts double – warns the coach of the Diavolo -. Fewer and fewer races are missing, three direct clashes await us (Lazio on 6 May and Juventus, after the Giallorossi, between now and the end of the season ndr) and the more points we score, the greater the chances of finishing in the top four, but it is premature to define the decisive match».

4.35 pm – Paired at 56

(Monica Colombo) An armchair for two. Paired in fourth place with 56 points and two points behind Inter and four behind Atalanta, Roma and Milan are facing off tonight at the Olimpico in a match that has the flavor of a play-off. Eight days from the end, it is good and right for both to set aside the wonderful thought of the prestigious upcoming European matches (the derby for the Rossoneri, Bayer Leverkusen for the Mourinho boys) and focus on the gold rush of the Champions League.