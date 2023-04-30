Home » Roma-Milan, reunion at the Olimpico: Rosella Sensi, Taddei, Konsel and Candela together – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The words of the former president of Roma: “It’s always nice to come back to this stadium and meet old friends like Rodrigo, Miki and Vincent. We saw a beautiful Roma who unfortunately paid dearly for the only distraction”

The Roma does not go beyond the 1-1 against the Milan, but the Giallorossi played a great match. Honorable fans were also in the stands to support Mourinho’s team. In the stands they watched the game together with Rosella Sensi, Konsel, Candela and Taddei. This is the message of the former president of Rome on social media: “We embraced, we rejoiced and then we despaired. Like all of you and like the many fans who filled the Olimpico again tonight. It’s always nice to come back to this stadium and meet old friends like Rodrigo, Miki and Vincent. We saw a beautiful Rome that unfortunately paid dearly for the only distraction“.

April 29 – 10.32pm

