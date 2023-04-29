Roma, Mourinho: “With Milan we lost two points. I’ll ask for a female defender”

“It’s a shame, the feeling is of having lost two points, but I’m proud of how this team has fought.” Jose Mourinho he has a pinch of bitterness in his mouth for not being able to bring home the three points against the Milan after breaking the deadlock in the 94th minute but failing to be angry with the Roma, who had herself restarted in the 97th minute: “Only we can play a match against Milan in this way with all the difficulties we have. We are not rich, every player who loses is a big problem, we have lost many. For the performance we pulled off, the result is unfair. Only we could fight like this. I’m more proud than sad. I’m still sad because the three points seemed very close. Arrive in Champions that would be an incredible achievement. These guys are fantastic, we have to give everything we can to stay in this position in the standings.”

April 29, 2023

Mourinho “Kumbulla injury? I will ask for a defender from Roma women”

Roma continues to lose pieces in defense. Now he’s injured too Plums (right knee anterior cruciate injury, season over) Mourinho tries to joke about it: “Women’s Roma and their coach, to whom I send a hug and congratulations for the Scudetto, have a central defender who used to play for Bayern Munich. Maybe he can play with us…. There are coaches who play the way they want and choose the tactical system. If A doesn’t play, B plays and it’s the same. We, on the other hand, have to play with what we have available. Now we also have a double commitment in the Europa League and we will try to do everything we can. I’m a very proud coach of these guys.”