Home » Roma, Mourinho: “With Milan we lost two points. I’ll ask for a female defender”
Health

Roma, Mourinho: “With Milan we lost two points. I’ll ask for a female defender”

by admin
Roma, Mourinho: “With Milan we lost two points. I’ll ask for a female defender”


“It’s a shame, the feeling is of having lost two points, but I’m proud of how this team has fought.” Jose Mourinho he has a pinch of bitterness in his mouth for not being able to bring home the three points against the Milan after breaking the deadlock in the 94th minute but failing to be angry with the Roma, who had herself restarted in the 97th minute: “Only we can play a match against Milan in this way with all the difficulties we have. We are not rich, every player who loses is a big problem, we have lost many. For the performance we pulled off, the result is unfair. Only we could fight like this. I’m more proud than sad. I’m still sad because the three points seemed very close. Arrive in Champions that would be an incredible achievement. These guys are fantastic, we have to give everything we can to stay in this position in the standings.”

Roma-Milan report cards: Rui Patricio not very reactive, Leao creates but his teammates waste everything

by Enrico Currò and Marco Juric

Mourinho “Kumbulla injury? I will ask for a defender from Roma women”

Roma continues to lose pieces in defense. Now he’s injured too Plums (right knee anterior cruciate injury, season over) Mourinho tries to joke about it: “Women’s Roma and their coach, to whom I send a hug and congratulations for the Scudetto, have a central defender who used to play for Bayern Munich. Maybe he can play with us…. There are coaches who play the way they want and choose the tactical system. If A doesn’t play, B plays and it’s the same. We, on the other hand, have to play with what we have available. Now we also have a double commitment in the Europa League and we will try to do everything we can. I’m a very proud coach of these guys.”

Roma-Milan 1-1: Abraham and Saelemaekers put on a show in recovery. Mourinho and Pioli still fourth together

by Marco Juric


See also  Waymo unveils the prototype of the world's first car without a steering wheel

You may also like

eliminated Cricca, the protagonists of the seventh episode

Ukrainian raid on Sevastopol, the reaction to the...

I will evaluate Soviet songs about the war,...

“Verissimo” and the loyalty of viewers to the...

Scudetto party, false banner at the Pellegrini hospital....

“If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t...

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 29 April draw: all...

Newborn found dead in a Caritas dumpster, she...

how to do prevention with food

Taiwan, 13 Chinese fighters have trespassed. USA, tests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy