Roma rethinks Renato Sanches: he is the alternative to Frattesi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Pinto and Mourinho like the Portuguese midfielder, he has played little with PSG and can be topical again

The Roma think back to Renato Sanches. Closed the month of June dedicated above all to capital gains, but also to two arrivals on a free transfer, Tiago Pinto he intends to reopen the inbound market as well. Given the difficulties to get to Frattesi, according to ‘Sky Sport’, the name that can warm up again is precisely that of Renato Sanches, PSG Portuguese midfielder. Former Bayern e Lille has played little Paris, the Roma I also wanted it last year but the conditions weren’t there. The class of ’97 likes both Pinto that a Mourinho, the first choice remains Frattesi but the competition remains thick and fierce so the Giallorossi are thinking of an alternative. Which may be right Renato Sanches, 23 matches and 2 goals in the last championship, with very little space. And his agent is Jorge Mendes.

June 30 – 11.50pm

