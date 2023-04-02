Home Health Roma-Sampdoria, Mourinho defends Stankovic after the chants: “gypsy”
Health

Roma-Sampdoria, Mourinho defends Stankovic after the chants: “gypsy”

by admin
Roma-Sampdoria, Mourinho defends Stankovic after the chants: “gypsy”

An episode of solidarity between the two former Interisti, with the Giallorossi coach asking his ultras to stop offending his Sampdoria colleague, his player at the time of the “Triplete”

José Mourinho does not forget the past and, above all, his friends. The Special One made himself the protagonist of a gesture of solidarity towards Dejan Stankovic, the Sampdoria coach who – as a player – in 2010 had been one of the fundamental pieces of the Portuguese for the victory of the triplet with Inter. In fact, in the opening minutes of the second half of the match between Roma and the blucerchiati, after a decidedly lively protest from the Serbian coach, the chorus “You’re a gypsy” was sung from one side of the Curva Sud. An attack due to Stankovic’s sporting past, who as a footballer has always been considered a “turned enemy” by most of the Roman fans (he won a record five with Lazio and Inter).

Brother Mou

Although in the past he had repeatedly asked for “a stadium ready to take the field together with the team”, the words sung by some of the fans present in the hottest sector of the Olimpico immediately made Mourinho jump to his feet. The Giallorossi coach turned his gaze towards the Curva, raising a hand to ask for the chorus to be interrupted. The request for Special One however it didn’t take root immediately: Mou remained motionless, with his arm raised, for several seconds before having the desired effect. Once calm was restored, the Portuguese thanked the spectators by giving the thumbs up. On the other hand, Stankovic’s reaction was less composed, who responded with sarcasm to his insults: the former midfielder put his hand over his heart as if to express his affection towards the authors of the chorus.

See also  Spain: Real Madrid returns to win, trio at Espanyol - Calcio

April 2 – 20:09

© breaking latest news

You may also like

It’s that easy to remove

Tennis: Medvedev remains a taboo, in Miami Sinner...

Average additional contribution rate remains stable in 2017

Cesarean delivery one in 3 women suffers from...

what to eat and what to avoid MilleUnaDONNA

Do you suffer from diabetes? What you absolutely...

he comes down and stabs them, one is...

Global Pharma Healthcare recalls 50,000 tubes of contaminated...

Protein deficiency: the 5 signals that the body...

Grow celery yourself: simple instructions for regrowing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy