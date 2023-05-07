Roma surrenders and Mourinho falters: “I’m tired” – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

It felt like a goodbye greeting that of Jose Mourinho at the South Curve after the defeat againstInter, says Gianluca Lengua in “il Messaggero”. A very long round of applause to the heart of the Roma fans after having gathered the team in a circle. José put aside his combative spirit and brought out his feelings for a people who have never stopped supporting him: “We lost the game and people understood everything, they understood what we are”. A team decimated by injuriesa society silent who does not support it, soccer players who would also struggle in other less important stages and practically absent managers. People understood that José is a single man in charge, who is unbacked and who is waging one of the toughest battles of his career against scathing criticism from the outside and unwarranted murmuring inside. He is reacting as best he could: creating a solid bond between him, the team and the supporters. “I’m not disappointed by the club’s behavior. I’m a little tired of doing so much, I’m more than a coach here”. she said. A executive coacha dominant personality in a club that has none, except in the president who, however, has no intention of meeting him. “It’s a new moment in my career. When I lost a game, it was very hard for me to process. Now I’m in a moment where I look at the boys with tenderness and respect. I thanked them for their effort. The effort of the tired, of those who played with a leg or who played with a rib fracture”. And speaking of fierce criticism, that of Renzo Ulivieripresident of the Italian Coaches Association following José’s statements about the referee Chiffi after Monza-Rome. “Italy is the only country where such a person has an institutional role and can criticize in this way.I am very happy in Italy, this helps me to feel good, to laugh a bit at situations. At this level I have no problem“. The problems, however, arise when Mourinho relates to his club, with the economic possibilities and with the absence of charisma in hot situations.