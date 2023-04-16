Home » Roma-Udinese 3-0, goals and highlights: Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham score
Roma-Udinese 3-0, goals and highlights: Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham score

by admin

At the Olimpico, the Giallorossi achieved their third league victory in a row without conceding a goal. Bove opens, good at pounced on the rebound of the post after the penalty missed by Cristante. In the second half Pellegrini doubles, served in depth by Belotti. Udinese could reopen it, but Rui Patricio saves a penalty from Pereyra. Abraham also enters in the final and makes it 3-0 in added time. Roma consolidate their third place in the standings, extending ahead of Milan (+3) and Inter (+5)

