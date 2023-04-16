Roma-Udinese, CM’s report cards: Rui Prodigio, Pellegrini redeems himself. Pereyra, horror night | A league

ROMA

Rui Patricio 7.5

: The prodigy arrives when it has to arrive. He ruins the candor of the gloves after an abundant hour by saving Pereyra’s penalty. Previously he had only had to whip away a couple of crosses.

Mancini 6: You see him little because he never gets the opponent to one-on-one. In the second half the bianconeri are more enterprising and on a shot by Lovric his arm is too wide.

Smalling 7: He places himself above the lookout and as soon as he sees some dangerous fins he dives into the sea and chases them away. A confirmed security.

Llorente 6,5: Departure with a few hitches in the exit phase, then puts the autopilot for a smooth flight.

Literacy 6: Find the field from the first minute after much watching from the bench. He always puts his leg up but when it comes to putting something extra on the bench, he still shows limits. (74′ Zalewski sv)

Cristante 6: He’s always there. There is also on the penalty, even if he is not in charge. He shoots it into the post, but not the outside one. Fortunately.

Bove 7: It also goes on the balls that go around among the ball boys on the athletics track. And on what Cristante breaks on the post he really arrives like a peregrine falcon. His enthusiasm is contagious.

El Shaarawy 6: At the beginning of the season it was supposed to be a luxury backup, it has become essential. So even for him some signs of tiredness are starting to be felt. He doses the flashes. (74′ Spinazzola free)

Pellegrini 7: Lorenzo is looking for redemption and immediately tries to take it but he gets more kicks than clean balls. He fights, and this is an important signal. The penalty does not beat him, and this can be seen from various points of view. The happy ending, however, is the same, goal under the South. He Heart to those who love him. (89′ Tahirovic save)

Wijnaldum 6.5: He takes the ball, takes a dance step and tries not to make it trivial even when he decides to earn the fund. (60′ Matic 6: abundant twenty minutes of delicate dribbling and some scares)

Belotti 6.5: At the first tear towards the opponent’s goal he finds Bijol’s big foot. Then those applauses find a reason despite the zero goals: great assist for Pellegrini and a safety goal. (74′ Abraham 6.5: he’s ready for Feyenoord)

Mourinho 7,5: The occasion is tempting, but like all the teams that have played the cups, there is also a lot of tiredness and the fear of getting hurt. But Rome is different, Rome has Mourinho. Race managed perfectly. Mou consolidates third place a few days after the night with Feyenoord.

UDINESE

Silvestri 6,5: Instinct and a bit of luck in the 21st minute following a header by Mancini, a shot by Wijnaldum and a free-kick by Pellegrini. He also tries to pack Bove’s tap in. Without faults.

Becao 5,5: Something rarely escapes his head. When the ball is on the ground, however, he often resorts to rough manners.

Biology 6: One of the surprises of this season, cancels Belotti in the first half. Then he too falls

Perez 5,5: He kicks away any danger, but in doing so demonstrates insecurity.

Building 6: Overbearing descents but also dangerous reverses. It remains a nice prospectus. (71′ Ebosele 6: some nice twists)

Samardzic 5,5: As soon as a ball arrives, try to shoot it towards the goal. He only lands it once, from a central free kick (78 ‘Pafundi sv)

Walace 5,5: With the handbrake on. But he doesn’t make any blue-pencil mistakes.

Lovric 6: He tries to sneak in but finds the door closed for over an hour. But he is among the few to move well without the ball and finds the penalty in the second half. (78′ Nestorovsky sv)

Facilities 5.5: Last days in the black and white shirt. He’s not as devastating as he was at the start of the championship, and Udinese suffers a lot. (86′ Masina vacuum packed)

Pereyra 4.5: Terrible Sunday. Use the experience to overcome the Cristante wall. It succeeds at times. Then he puts one hand too many on the penalty and shoots badly what could have reopened the match.

Success 5: He wanders around desperately looking for a moment of glory. But you really notice him when he pushes Mancini (78 ‘Thauvin sv)

Thin 5.5: Udinese is satisfied, far from the one that gave Roma a four-of-a-kind. Could more be done? Maybe, but we understand the limitations.