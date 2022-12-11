Georginio’s recovery continues smoothly Wijnaldum. Four days after the medical consultation which will reveal the actual improvements after the broken tibia repaired in training last August, the Dutchman via his Instagram account posted some shots that portray him in the gym. Increased workloads for the right leg. The midfielder was in fact immortalized while he was playing exercises with different machines, including the “Leg Press”, putting particular strain on the injured leg. In recent days he had resumed running and kicking the ball and the recovery, which he himself made public almost every day via social media, seems to be proceeding at full speed. The goal is to leave with the team for the Portuguese retreat scheduled from 15 to 22 December in the Algarve. The fixed thought is the return to the field to help Roma and Mourinho in the second part of the season.