Roma won’t make the Champions League and that’s good news

José Mourinho unleashes himself in the press conference at the end of the Europa League final lost by his Roma on penalties against Sevilla. The Portuguese coach is very tough against the club: “I think not playing in the Champions League is good news“.

Jose Mourinho he was disappointed, regretful and tired both physically and mentally. At the end of the Europa League final lost by his Roma in the penalty shootout against Sevilla, the Giallorossi coach let off steam in the press conference. In addition to revealing and laying bare all his state of mind for this knockout, the Special One also spoke about his future. Already in the mix zone he had made it clear that his thoughts of him, immediately after the last penalty scored by Montiel, were clouded: “Either we leave here with the cup or dead, and we are dead of physical and mental exhaustion Mou said. We think it’s an unfair result with so many episodes to talk about, but without the cup we arrive dead tired but proud.” Mourinho still gives credit to his team:

“I always say that we can lose the game but not dignity and professionalism – explains – I won 5 European finals and lost this one and I don’t go home prouder than this time.” At that point he begins his outburst against the club in a press conference without however first underlining the mistakes of thearbitro Taylor: “The referee looked Spanish – thundered – He didn’t give a series of yellow cards and the unfair thing is that Lamela, who should have taken the second yellow card, then scored one of the penalties.” Then the coach increased the dose in the conference: “Let’s hope that Taylor, who is a great referee, only plays in the Champions League and that he does shit like today only in the Champions League and not in the Europa League, because we are more humble in the Europa League”. At that point the focus passes on the club and its future ambitions: “Not playing in the Champions League, I think it’s good news.”

Mourinho anticipates his thoughts on the club by talking about the next stages that will lead him to understand whether or not to stay on the Roma bench in the future: “I go on holiday on Monday and until then we have time to talk otherwise after the holidays – has explained – But I have to fight for these guys and fighting for them also means not telling you objectively that I’m staying.” At the press conference, his speech was then very clear: “I want to stay but my players deserve more and I deserve more too and I want to fight for something more – thundered Mou throwing a jab at the Friedkins – I’m a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, of putting my face on it and saying we’ve been robbed”. His is a total outlet:

“I’m tired of being so much but I want to remain with the conditions to give more – explains – We won’t play in the Champions League next season and I think that’s good news. It may seem paradoxical but We are not a Champions League team yetWe have to win on Sunday to play in the Europa League and we want to return to European competitions and we hope that Taylor will only play in the Champions League and only do shit in the Champions League and not in the Europa League, because we are more humble in the Europa League.”. His reasoning about the future then concludes with a caveat: “I’m a serious man, I told the property a few months ago that if I had any contact with a club the ownership would have been the first to know about itor, I would not do anything secretly – he added – I spoke to them in December when I had that Portugal situation but until now I haven’t spoken to other clubs and with another year of contract this is the situation.”