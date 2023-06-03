‘Roman greeting to the parade’, controversy over Murgia’s post

At the Imperial Forums, a parade with the Roman salute and invocations of the X Mas, “under the impassive eyes of President Mattarella”.

Michela Murgia, with a post on Instagram, attacks the parade on Friday for the Republic Day of June 2 and unleashes the reaction of the center-right. Military sources deny the writer’s interpretation: there was no fascist salute, they underline, nor an apology for the flotilla of commander Junio ​​Valerio Borghese who, with D’Annunzio’s motto ‘Memento audere semper’ is one of the references of the extreme right.

And if the spokesman for the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa attacks the left which, amidst “raving accusations, paranoia and fake news, is wreaking havoc on history and confusing a military salute with a Roman salute”, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto first retweeted a post that he calls the allegations “absurd” and then intervenes directly. “Those who argue over alleged fascist greetings ignore what a normal ‘beware of the left’ is, to greet the authorities at every parade, like last year”. Both the second office of the State and the holder of the Defense then defend the commandos of the Navy. “If someone does not know the history of the Incursori Operations Group (Goi) – says the spokesman of La Russa, Emiliano Arrigo – we invite him to study so as to avoid further bad impressions in the future”. “Those who tarnish the Comsubin with absurd comparisons with the CSR – adds Crosetto – despise the value and work of the special forces”. In the post Murgia shows a short film with the superimposed inscription: “Enter the parade with the Roman salute”.

These are images of a segment of the June 2 demonstration that shows the passage of the Comsubin raiders of the Navy: the specialists – green overalls and cap, faces distorted by a beige handkerchief – shout ‘Decima’ as they parade under the authorities’ stage. The reference is to the Decima Mas, assault unit of the Regia Marina, author of famous exploits during the First World War. After the 1943 armistice, Borghese deployed a part of it in the Social Republic to fight against the Allies alongside the Germans. The video shows the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa smiling, clapping his hands and making the victory sign with his fingers as the company parades. The lead soldier raises his arm high before bringing it to his forehead for the salute.

Yesterday, commented the Sardinian writer, “this also happened. All normal, because the normalization process has been going on for years. If the meaning of the video is not clear, look for “X flottiglia MAS” on Wikipedia. It’s clear why La Russa smiles so much and makes the victory sign. (But what else is needed to understand what is happening?)”. For the military sources, questioned by ANSA, in reality the raised arm of the soldier in service is precisely for the ‘attention to the left’, which is the salute to the authority rostrum that all the parading departments make. And the cry ‘Decima’ is then the motto of the Goi and “it has nothing to do with the ‘X Mas’ of the Social Republic but it is the Decima of the Navy of the Kingdom which operated until 1943 and which is the forerunner of the raiders of Marina”. It is not a novelty this year: even in the previous editions of the parade at the Forums, the company marked the motto passing under the grandstand of the authorities. The president of the senators of the Brothers of Italy, Lucio Malan also intervenes. “I find the accusations of those who believe that during the traditional parade of June 2 there would have been gestures and poses that would lead back to the twenty years of fascism to be surreal and raving – he attacks. I am sorry that on a date like that of June 2, which should unite all Italians, someone does not miss an opportunity to disrespect our soldiers who protect us in Italy and abroad risking their lives”. According to party mate Stefano Maullu, Murgia “loves controversy but doesn’t get informed and even mentions X Mas inappropriately”.

