Roman Students Continue Protests Against Inadequate School Conditions and Education System

Roman Students Protest Inadequate School Facilities and Education Funding

Roman students have continued their protests that began at the start of the new school year. The activists of Osa Alternative Student Opposition organized demonstrations outside three institutes in the capital city, namely the branch of Bertrand Russell experimental classical high school, il Pilo Albertelli classical high school, and Cavour scientific high school. Their protests highlight the inadequate conditions of these school buildings.

The activists believe that these schools lack basic amenities such as a gym and a sufficient number of bathrooms. Gianmarco dell’Omo, an Osa activist, stated, “It is not the first time that demonstrations have been organized here. Two years ago, for example, the sewer pipes exploded and the structure remained unusable for more than a month.”

In addition to criticizing the inadequate facilities, the activists also question the entire school model and the education system in general. They highlight issues such as the shortage of teachers, the lack of investment in education, and the school-work alternation program. These concerns have prompted them to launch the campaign “For a new public school: money for schools and not for war.”

The activists plan to mobilize many schools in Rome on November 4th, coinciding with the day of the Armed Forces. They believe that this choice of celebration by the new government reflects their intention to prioritize militarism over investing in education. By organizing this protest, the students hope to draw attention to the need for increased funding and support for schools and educators.

The protests by Roman students shine a spotlight on the deficiencies of the education system and the urgent need for improvements in school facilities and funding. As the debate on education continues, these activists are determined to fight for a better future for themselves and their peers.

