Romanian Man Arrested in Spain for Theft of Rolex and Cash from Milan Gym

Romanian Citizen Arrested in Spain for Theft of Rolex Watch in Milan Gym

Milan, Italy – A 29-year-old Romanian citizen has been apprehended by Spanish authorities in recent weeks on charges of theft in a gym located on via Luigi Galvani in Milan. The stolen items include a yellow gold Rolex Daytona Oysterflex valued at over 27 thousand euros and 200 euros in cash kept in a locker.

The suspect acted in collaboration with an accomplice who is currently being sought. The police of the 4th section of the general prevention and public aid office began their investigation after receiving a complaint from the 41-year-old Italian owner of the stolen chronograph on October 17, 2022. Surveillance footage from the gym quickly allowed them to identify the two thieves. It was discovered that they had registered for daily access that same morning and promptly left the premises after committing the crime.

Several days later, investigators were able to identify the suspects, who had already fled to France by February 2023. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for both individuals as suspects in the theft. Subsequently, a pre-trial detention order was signed in March, which was later converted into a European arrest warrant.

On May 11, the escaped suspect was apprehended by Spanish police in Madrid. After completing all necessary legal procedures, the 29-year-old was extradited to Milan via a flight from Barcelona on Wednesday. Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend his accomplice.

The stolen Rolex watch and the seized cash have yet to be recovered. Investigations into the case are ongoing, and the authorities are hopeful that more information will be uncovered regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect.