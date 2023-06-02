Rome, a building in the Aniene Hills on fire, one dead and several injured with burns or poisoning – Photos and videos

There is one victim in the fire that broke out today, June 2, in a seven-storey building under renovation in via Edoardo d’Onofrio in Rome, in the Colli Aniene area in Rome. As reported by theAnsa, it is a man whose body was recovered by the firefighters on the stairs of the building. At least 7 people were injured in the fire, 3 of them seriously, who were taken to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. On the other hand, at least five people were intoxicated due to inhalation of the fumes, while thirty people were brought to safety outside the building, according to what was reported by the Roman edition of the Corriere della Sera. The teams of the fire brigade, the medical and health personnel, the police, the agents of the Capitoline police station and the president of the IV municipality, Massimiliano Umberti, intervened on the spot. The cause of the fire has yet to be clarified. Some witnesses say they heard strong explosions coming from inside the building before the fire and the shouts of the residents: “I want to get out!”. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the flames would have started from the second floor of the building, and then spread rapidly towards the upper floors. The seven-story building turns out to be completely destroyed. Meanwhile, the activities of the firefighters continue, while the police officers try to reconstruct the dynamics of the fire.

