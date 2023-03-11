Home Health Rome, chef Manuel Costa killed in front of his restaurant. The killer confesses: suspicions about debts and a past with drugs
Rome, chef Manuel Costa killed in front of his restaurant. The killer confesses: suspicions about debts and a past with drugs

Rome, chef Manuel Costa killed in front of his restaurant. The killer confesses: suspicions about debts and a past with drugs

He was shot in the head while driving his Mercedes in front of his restaurant Emanuele Costanza, 41, known as a chef Manuel Costa. Owner of the Osteria degli Artisti restaurant, in the Esquilino district of Roma, the man was shot dead in seconds by a 43-year-old originally from Naples, who turned himself in to the police immediately after the murder. “We had a fight and I killed him,” he admitted to the agents still bloodied in his clothes, while the murder weapon was found next to the victim. The suspicion of the investigators of the flying squad is that behind the dispute and then the crime there was a debt in the drug dealing environment. Both Costanza and the self-confessed killer have drug records. However, the track that leads to the restaurateur’s business linked to the restaurant in via Sommelier is not excluded either. In 2019 Costanza had taken it over with many difficulties. Even recently, chef Costa had had financial problems, so much so that he was unable to pay the rent for several months, only to then settle the payments after being solicited by the owner cooperative of the walls. A few months ago then the local shutter had caught fire. The investigators do not exclude that it was a warning for an unpaid debt. As it reports The messenger, then there is another suspicious element in Constance’s past. A few months ago you had hired a Neapolitan pizza maker, with whom, however, the working relationship did not last long, given the constant quarrels between the two. The hypothesis is that it is the same 43-year-old who killed the chef, thus also considering the track of the personal disagreements.

