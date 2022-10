Paulo Dybala wants to get back on the pitch. The Giallorossi 2022 is over but has put the World Cup in its sights. Joya posted a photo on her Instagram profile while she trains in her home gym. The Argentine’s goal is to recover from the injury as soon as possible. In these days, a doctor from the Albiceleste national team arrived in Rome who will monitor the recovery of the former Juventus.