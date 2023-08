Ansa

Deadly investment near Rome. An elderly woman died after being run over, together with a man, by a car driven by a woman on the Marconi seafront in Santa Marinella, on the north coast of Rome. After the impact, the car ended its run hitting a car and a motorcycle parked on the opposite side. The man, also of advanced age, was transported to the hospital in code red. The driver of the car, in a confused state, was entrusted to the care of the health personnel.

