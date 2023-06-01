Home » Rome fans attack referee Taylor at the airport after the final against Sevilla: escorted by the police VIDEO | First page
Rome fans attack referee Taylor at the airport after the final against Sevilla: escorted by the police VIDEO

Rome fans attack referee Taylor at the airport after the final against Sevilla: escorted by the police VIDEO | First page

The longest match in football history is not over yet. Today, the day after the Europa League final won by Sevilla against Roma on penalties, another half was played at Budapest airport. Where, while waiting to embark on the return flight to Italy, the Giallorossi fans sang stadium chants for their team. Some Spanish fans didn’t take it very well and reacted, so there was a hint of a fight.

Furthermore, the presence of the English referee Taylor ignited the spirits of the Roman fans. The prompt intervention of the Hungarian police prevented the situation from escalating, escorting the race director to a service office. The police then stopped a Roma fan, who had thrown a chair at Taylor.

