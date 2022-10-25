The carabinieri of the provincial command of Rome and Ponte Milvio and the firefighters carried out on Tuesday morning a decree for the preventive seizure of a gym in Via Flaminia Vecchia, whose owners were found to be in default from the point of view of safety regulations in the places of work.

The plant had already been the subject of an inspection by the fire brigade in the spring of 2019, which revealed the non-presentation of the fire safety project. Despite the request to comply, nothing was done until October 2022, when a new inspection was carried out.

Added to this lack is the verification of an obstacle to the escape route on the ground floor due to the presence of a machine, and the failure to declare the conformity of the electrical system and emergency lights.

In the light of the elements gathered, the Rome prosecutor’s office requested and obtained from the investigating judge the preventive seizure of the sports complex and padlocks were affixed to the entrances of the structure.