Rome incident, Youtubers close the channel: “Morally impossible to continue”

by admin

Ansa

After the road accident in Casal Palocco (Rome) in which a child diedfollowing the crash of a Lamborghini against a Smart, the youtubers of TheBorderline have decided to close the social channel. “The idea of ​​TheBorderline was to offer young people entertainment with a wholesome spirit. The tragedy that happened is so profound which makes it morally impossible for us to continue this path. Therefore, the group interrupt all activity with this last message. Our thoughts are only with the victim.”

The group of video content creators on social networks thus announced in a video that they want to stop their activities. “The Borderline express
to the family the most sincere and deepest pain. What happened has left everyone marked with
a deep woundnothing will ever be the same again”, reads the message.

