Rome: Inter falls on Scamacca and now? From Morata to Nzola, all the alternatives | Market

In A league everyone is looking for a striker and the center forward market is getting more and more incandescent with so many names that inevitably bounce from one club to another as more or less feasible goals. In this chaos, Roma, which already have a centre-forward (Tammy Abraham, who is, however, a long-term patient due to an injury) seemed to have found their team around the name of Gianluca Scamacca betrothed also in the press, on which, however, Inter has fallen back in the last few hours, betrayed by Lukaku in search of a pure 9.

WHAT HAPPENS – The player has long had sworn love to Rome which, however, is too late in presenting an economic offer different from a loan with the right of redemption that convinces the West Ham to give it up. The Hammersin fact, they paid him 45 million euros including bonuses to snatch him from Sassuolo just a year ago and they don’t want to let him leave without important economic guarantees. Inter are entering this void (READ HERE) that, accomplices relations returned to excellent with the player’s agency, they relaunched their run by putting the Italian striker at the top of the list of objectives for the attack. The player doesn’t want to wait long also because he has actually been living separately at home in England since 18 August and does not want to remain with the famous “match in hand”.

THE ALTERNATIVES ARE BACK – And now? the rome he’s not entirely out of the game, but today he doesn’t have much margin to relaunch the offer to the Hammers if it does not sell and the player’s satisfaction cannot last forever. For this reason, other names are back in fashion for the Gialorossi, more or less demanding from an economic point of view and that the Roma he is continuing to probe, however keeping them in the background so far.

FROM MORATA TO NZOLA – The name that makes the fans dream the most is as complicated as Scamacca is and it is the ex-Juve today at Atletico Alvaro Morata. 21 million the clause, without the sale of Ibanez is not feasible. Calvert Lewin was observed by Tiago Pinto and was offered by intermediaries, but l’Everton would like to monetize the farewell at least in part. Also keep an eye on the “Italian” slopes which are more easily passable thanks to the inclusion of possible counterparts. Mbala Nzola is a long-standing goal and the Rome-Spezia axis has always been thriving, while for Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download della Salernitana’s 25 million euro release clause is about to expire, opening up the possibility of negotiations.

