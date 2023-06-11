Rome is in decline, but Gualtieri thinks only of LGBT rights

Robert Gualtieri is one of the great protagonists of the last days. The mayor of Roma in fact, it opened the head-on confrontation with the government by transcribing the birth certificates of two children born abroad from same-parent couples to the registry office of the capital, despite the stop imposed by recent sentences. A hostile act, a battle carried out for pure political convenience. And the mayor could not miss the Gay Pride Roman, this year under the slogan QueeResistenza: Gualtieri opened the procession together with the president of Mario Mieli Mario Colamarino and the godmothers Paola and Chiara.

The former Economy Minister in the front row, therefore, claiming his actions in support of thegay universe. Speaking to the microphones of the reporters present, Gualtieri returned to the recognition of children born to same-parent couples: “Transcripts of deeds abroad are legitimate and dutiful, otherwise it would be discrimination. It is not clear why a certificate of a heterosexual couple can be transcribed and not of a homosexual couple”.

In short, Gualtieri goes all the way. Mayor Piddino is dedicating all his strength to the LGBT cause, it is legitimate. But there is a small problem, a detail that many have not missed: the dire condition From Rome. The capital has to deal with a long list of critical issues: from the imperishable waste emergency to crime, passing through transport chaos.

Self-proclaimed man of providence from a city tormented by the Raggi management, Gualtieri made himself known only for pompous proclamations. Lots of promisesoften praised with incomparable confidence, but few facts. Rome shows its fragility every day, the city seems increasingly abandoned to itself. The capital of Italy naked, submerged in problems.

The fight for the rainbow world is not enough and the citizens are increasingly fed up: it is difficult not to think of the classic move of mass distraction. The attack on the Meloni government is not enough to keep the seat, also because bad news is almost the order of the day. Even the Order of Doctors has called for an intervention to contain the waste emergency: with the arrival of summer and the heat, ideal conditions could be created for the proliferation of pathogens dangerous to humans. Several areas suffer from the lack of regularity of the garbage collectionThe streets are full of rubbish. Not to mention the security alarm, between crime and degradation. But for Gualtieri, homosexual pride comes first…