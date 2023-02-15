the rome is ready to experience the first leg of the challenge of the playoff Of Europa League. José Mourinho’s team landed at Salzburg where tomorrow evening at 18.45 he will face the Austrian club looking for a victory that can well address the double challenge and then reach the round of 16 of the competition. This afternoon at 18:45 José Mourinho and Paulo Dybala will speak at the press conference to present the game. Below are the two live conferences of the Roma coach and forward.

19:13

Dybala and the European trophy

“Winning internationally is very nice. I’ve never done it at club level and I miss it: winning helps to win and I hope to continue on this path. I have won many trophies in my career, I hope I can win one at international level. European”

19:10

Dybala on the future

“The clause is a matter between my agents and the club. At the end of the year I don’t know what will happen. I would like to continue being coached by him, he is one of the best and I want to win with him. I am only thinking about tomorrow’s game and doing well The year is long and I want to win with Roma and take them to the Champions League.”

19:07

Dybala on the Europa League

“Winning the World Cup is one of the best things for a footballer. But this is a competition that I want to win, and give my best to be able to lead Roma to win this trophy. We know that there are stronger and more favored teams for what they represent in football, but you never know what can happen. There are draws that can help. We have to think about doing well, and not think about the future if we don’t beat Salzburg.”

19:06

Dybala on the World Cup

“We know how risky it is to lose such an opportunity. Someone has lost it through injury. I always try to get the best treatment, I did it before the World Cup but also now. I have many people who help me in all aspects off the field I always try to be 100%. I’ve had bad experiences, but it happens to a lot of people.”

19:05

Dybala on Salzburg

Dybala’s conference begins: “It’s a team that plays in the Champions League, so it’s worth a lot. It’s not easy to face them, as the coach said. We’ll be ready for tomorrow, a battle.”

19:00

Mourinho sul futuro

The words of José Mourinho to the microphones of Sky.

Are the fans waiting to know about your future, what kind of discussion can you and the club have at the end of the season?

“You are already starting from the principle that the property will only find me at the end of the season. We are in mid-February”

What could happen?

“In your opinion, the owners want to talk to me in June, why does the championship end in June? Honestly, it seems a bit late”

So what do you expect, a nice chat in the spring?

“I don’t expect anything, they know what they can expect from me. They know this”

Because everyone got scared when he could make a choice in December and didn’t. Roma fans trembled

“No, it’s a known situation. I had the option to go but I decided not to and the story ended there”

18:59

Mourinho e Karsdorp

“It’s his first call-up because he wasn’t physically well before. As regards his personal situation, there has been no problem since December. The problem was in Reggio Emilia, due to his attitude and one of my too heavy adjectives. We have always had a relationship positive beyond that day. I’m happy to have him back also because I don’t have many options. With him it means that Zalewski doesn’t have to play on the right, therefore that El Shaarawy can be a solution in attack and no longer as a fifth. playing for Roma and helping the team is very important. The team loves Rick and I’m happy he’s back.”

18:57

Mourinho su Abraham e Wijnaldum

“Wijnaldum won’t start tomorrow, let’s see game after game and training after training. We’ll see if he can play for a few minutes tomorrow. He’s training very well, and the data is positive, but the rhythm of the game is different and he takes to the pitch. Every game we play but we play until the last minute, so we will see his use based on the results. Abraham? He plays”.

18:55

Mourinho and training

“There is a chance to see the same lineup for the third time in a row. At most, I can make one or two changes, not anymore.”

18:51

Mourinho and the Europa League goal

“There are teams made to win the Champions League and then play in the Europa League. And therefore they can win this tournament, such as Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus. On them is the weight of having to win, like us last year we had the weight of winning the Conference League. Salzburg were not made to win the Champions League, they are not among those teams that have to win the tournament. Our goal is to win tomorrow, and I’m not going any further than that. It’s difficult, but it’s our goal.”

18:48

Mourinho on the double commitment

“The next match is always the most important, I’m not thinking about Verona”

18:46

Mourinho on Salzburg

“From an attitude and philosophy point of view there are no Serie A teams with a similar profile to Salzburg. We have analyzed the squad, but the game plan is always a question mark. We know how they worked before this match We have analyzed the Austrian championship and the Chapions matches. Theirs was not an easy group. The strength of this team is the quality of its young and talented players. Sometimes age is not synonymous with lack of experience, because at the There are 20-year-old players in Salzburg who have already played many games in the Champions League.”

18:45

Mourinho on Salzburg

Mourinho’s press conference begins: “The first time I played against Salzburg I lost, it’s not a good memory. The second time I’ve been here I received a nice prize, in a city that is too beautiful.”

