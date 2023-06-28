Home » Rome market, is made for Missori and Volpato at Sassuolo – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The meeting between the yellow and reds and the black and greens has just ended: Volpato and Missori marry in Emilia for 10 million euros plus 15% on future resale

After days of negotiations Roma e Sassuolo they finalized the details of Philip’s transfers To the sender it’s Christian Volpato in black and green. The two companies, in fact, represented by Tiago Pinto on the one hand and Carnivals and Reds on the other, they met to define the operation as reported Sky Sport. Both for Volpato and for Missori the request of the Roma was of 10 million euros, while Sassuolo had reached 9. In the end, the neroverdi satisfied the requests of the Giallorossi and closed the deal by dividing the deal into 7.5 million for Volpato and 2.5 for Missori which also includes a percentage of 15% on future resale. Dionisi, therefore, from next season will be able to count on the full-back born in 2004 and on the attacking midfielder of Australian origin, born in 2003. A panacea for Roma’s balance sheet, now close to the milestone of 30 million in capital gains.

June 27, 2023 (change June 27, 2023 | 17:11)

