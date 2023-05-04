Rome, Mourinho: ‘Chiffi is the worst referee I’ve ever met in my career. The bench is not level’ | First page

Jose Mourinho he spoke after the match against Monza. These are the words of him to the microphones of DAZN.

MATCH – “Attention always has to do with physical condition. If you lose concentration, you fall into difficult performances. There are some who are suffering a lot from fatigue, they always play, like Pellegrini, Mancini, Cristante, who go on longer for pride. There are so many difficulties, there are people who play but don’t have the quality for this level, the bench was non-existent. We knew it would be difficult but the boys did their best. The right result for the match, neither team he deserved to win.”

REFEREE – “Today we played with the worst referee I’ve ever met in my entire career, and I found him poor. When they say that the referee affects the result, that’s not the case, but it’s difficult to play with someone like him because technically he’s horrible and from a human point of view he’s not empathetic and in the end he sent off a player who slipped because he’s dead tired in the 96th minute It’s a limitation of Rome as a club because we don’t say we don’t want a referee. I stopped working 30′ from the end because I knew he would give me a red card. Roma must also grow from this point of view, we don’t have this DNA and so it becomes tough. Saturday we face a super team and I can’t help but be with the boys, that’s why I avoided intervening and risking getting a red light. At the end of the match I didn’t even want to see him, I went out early”.

INJURIES – “If you have a lot of players at your disposal, you can afford to make rotations like Inter who change strikers or fifth-placed players every game, we’re not like that. There are other teams that immediately left European competitions, they play once a week in a horrible, we’re not like that. Other teams that didn’t qualify for European competitions, it’s not us. We are the only team that doesn’t have the squad to stay where it is: Europa League semi-final, played two more preliminaries, and we’re fighting for the place in the Champions League. If you look at how many games El Shaarawy or Smalling have played in recent years, they don’t reach these numbers, it’s tiredness that goes beyond the limit. The boys deserve me to be with them until the end of the season. I’m proud to work with them.”