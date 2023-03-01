ROMA – The game of Jose Mourinho in Cremona it only lasted until the 2nd minute of the second half. when thereferee Piccinini he showed him the red card for some heavy sentences that he would have addressed to the fourth official. After the expulsion, Mourinho protested vigorously to the referee who had shown him the red card. The Roma coach was furious, he kept yelling and pointing to the fourth official Serra saying “it’s him, it’s him”. At the end of the match Mourinho then explained what happened: “I went to the referee’s locker room at the end of the match and I said to the fourth official: I want you to be honest and tell me what happened, what you told me. But he has problems of memory: he said he doesn’t remember”. And he added: “I want to understand if the audio of what he said to me exists. I don’t want to get into the thing that he’s from Turin, we’ll play with Juve next time and he wanted me out. But for the first time in my career, he talked to me in an unjustifiable way. Maybe he’s of an incredible level on the pitch, but as a person I respect him as much as he respects me.”

February 28, 2023

Mourinho sent off: that’s why

Only those close to the bench understood the reason. A few moments earlier, according to what was possible to reconstruct, Mourinho had complained about an offside signal. He had told this to Serra, who however, to say of him, at that point addressed him in an inappropriate way. The Portuguese guru repeated to referee Piccinini several times that according to him the fourth official would have lacked respect when he asked him to explain a signal from the linesman. A video that popped up after the match shows Serra’s lips who, addressing the Portuguese, say to him: “Everyone’s fucking with you, go home, go home!”.

Mourinho, the pizzini on the bench

Furious and visibly agitated, Mourinho at that point left the bench, climbing over the fence to go and sit in the stands right behind the bench in the Cremona stadium. Accompanied by his deputy Salvatore Fotti, already out of contention due to the disqualification in the Italian Cup, against Cremonese. From there, the two communicated with the bench by sending notes with instructions for substitutions. The “pizzini” collected by goalkeeper coach Nuno Stantos were immediately transformed into concrete actions.