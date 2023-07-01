Rome, Pinto squeezes for Frattesi and looks for Renato Sanches – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

For the Sassuolo midfielder, the Giallorossi threaten Inter, fix the price and try to overtake

It’s the first day of the market and Davide Frattesi it has already become the case in the summer, writes Gianluca Lengua on The messenger. He will go toIntero alla Roma or will he stay at Sassuolo? For now, the only certainty has been given by CEO Giovanni Carnivals who, on the occasion of the opening of the transfer market in Rimini, took the opportunity to send a series of messages to sailors: “We’ll have a meeting with Inter, we’ll see which club is good at pulling off this master stroke”.

However, the Nerazzurri blocked Brozovic’s move to Al Nassr for 23 million due to a series of requests that they didn’t agree with and due to now Inter have no fresh money to be filmed in Emilia and the evaluation that Inter gives to Frattesi is 30 million, the same as in Rome. Regarding this, Carnevali makes a second clarification: “We believe that the value of Frattesi is higher than what the offers we have received say. If there will be important news, fine, otherwise we will also be able to keep it “. he told Sport Mediaset.

Carnevali puts his foot on the accelerator and confesses: “Compared to last year, Rome is closer”. The CEO would like the case to be closed within ten days, so as to pocket the money to reinvest in the market. Tiago Pinto he made his offer which includes 30 million from which to scale the 30% which is the percentage of the card that Roma holds. Therefore, 21 million to which a counterpart could be added (Bove). That Roma need another midfielder is now a fact in the light of day and Frattesi is not the only goal.

The alternative could be Renato Sanches on the sidelines of PSG where he arrived last summer from Lille for 17 million and signing a contract until 2027 for 6 million net plus bonuses. Portuguese midfielder born in 1997 (26 years old in August), he didn’t shine in the season that just ended, he played 905 minutes in total and started in Ligue One just six times. Another detail not to be overlooked: his agent is Jorge Mendes, the same as Mourinho.

