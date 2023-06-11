Rome Pride: thousands in the square, all updates live

“We are a million, never seen so many people” shout the organizers from the float that opens the Roma Pride. For the police station, there are around 40,000 participants. The party started on the notes of the hits of the singers Paola and Chiara, godmothers of this edition. During the march, the demonstrators accompanied the 34 floats that make up the colorful snake. Lots of slogans from the square, such as “Mama don’t worry, I’m gay and not a beam”, and those of mockery towards the Lazio Region, which in recent days had granted then revoked its sponsorship of the event: President Francesco Rocca was the “privileged” target : «Long live the Pride. Now it’s always resistance», they shout going down towards the Imperial Forums and again «- Rocca + Rocco», choruses against La Russa and Roccella, and criticisms of the Pro Vita indicated as the «instigators» of the denied patronage.



Colamarino (Roma Pride): we talk to everyone, but Rocca is in check

«Should we talk to Rocca after apologizing to the people in the square today? You can talk to everyone but having the agenda dictated by the Pro Vita shows how much the president is in check by these groups and by the parties that brought him there» explains Mario Colamarino, spokesman for Roma Pride and president of Mario Mieli. «Even Meloni made a wonderful post on the day against homophobia. Too bad that immediately afterwards he voted against proposals in Europe that speak of us and denied the rights of children with Piantedosi. If it’s not homophobia,” the activist recalled. Passing in front of the headquarters of Pro Vita, in viale Manzoni, insults to the association arrived from the Pride carts. Some girls showed a pink sign with the words “I have an anti-Pro-Life and Family regurgitation”.





Mayor Robert Gualtieri jumped on the bandwagon of Rome Pride entitled “Queersistence”, a neologism that underlines the political strength of a community that resists despite the fact that rights are under attack: «Thank you mayor, I want a very strong applause for the mayor, thanks for being here with us» , shouts an organizer as he leaves It’s Raining Manthe famous song by Geri Halliwell.

«Rome is at the forefront of the battles to recognize everyone’s rights – said the mayor of the capital – Yesterday the requests for transcription of the documents arrived. There are very clear and unambiguous sentences of the Cassation and they say that the transcription of these cases, which we are talking about heterologous fertilization, are legitimate and dutiful, otherwise it would be discrimination. We don’t understand why it couldn’t be done.”

[[(Video) Roma Pride, un’invasione di colori arcobaleno: “Le polemiche? Ci hanno fatto un favore” – Videoracconto]]

There was a moment of tension at the beginning of the procession when, upon the mayor’s arrival, some raised the flags of the 5-star Movement and turned them towards the television cameras. Thus the cry against the grillini activists was triggered: «Turn them down. Party flags are not brought to Pride.”

Rome Pride, Elly Schlein: “An honor to be here as Pd secretary” news/roma_pride_news_oggi-12851271/&el=player_ex_12851361″>





Schlein on the march: wrong that there is no Lazio Region

Also present was the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein: «I am here today because it is important – he comments – because the Pd will always be in the places of protection and promotion of LGBTQ+ rights. Starting from egalitarian marriage, adoptions and recognition of the children of same-parent couples. We are here because it is important and right to be there. And it is instead wrong that there is no Lazio region. We are here with our bodies and we are here in the midst of the associations to support Pride, as we are in support and have joined the whole Pride Wave as Pd”. “Let’s not forget that those who govern Italy today are the same ones who scuttled a law of civilization like the Zan law with applause, hard to forget -. A law that exists in the rest of Europe, a law against hatred and discrimination also on sexual orientation that exists in all European countries”.



Le Karma B, drag queen activists

Boschi: it’s important to be there, there are no second-class citizens here

After Gualtieri and Schlein, the exponent of Italia Viva Maria Elena Boschi parades: «As a deputy from Rome it was essential to be here today especially at a time when the Region withdrew its patronage from Pride. As a representative of the institutions, I wanted to be there to say that there are people who peacefully and cheerfully demonstrate here, they are part of our state, they are not second-class citizens and they need our support”. «If there is a law on civil unions – adds Boschi – it is due to the Renzi government which had the courage to place its trust in that law and approve it. However, there is still a lot to do on the subject of rights, on an educational and cultural level to combat any discrimination”.