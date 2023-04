The center forward of Lazio Cyrus Immobile was involved in an accident that occurred this morning around 8 a.m. a few hundred meters from the Olympic stadiumwhile he was in the car with his daughter. His Jeep collided with tram 19, which was in transit at the time Matteotti Bridgewhich connects the neighborhoods Flamineus e Wash. According to reports Republicthe footballer declared that public transport ran a red light.