Rome-Spezia 2-1, Dybala is worth a place in the Europa League, Ligurians in the play-off for salvation

ROMA — 105 minutes of play are not enough for a definitive verdict. Not entirely, at least. Roma in Europa League, Spice in the play-off to avoid relegation. In an endless game, the penalty of Dybala in the 91st minute he completes the Giallorossi comeback 2-1 against the Ligurians, who will play for salvation in the dry match on a neutral field against Veronadefeated at the San Siro against Milan. The team of Mourinhoin the grandstand due to disqualification, finished sixth with 63 points, one more than Juventuscondemned by her former number ten to play in the next playoffs Conference Leaguewaiting for theUefa decide on the possible black and white disqualification from European competitions. In home Roma the worst news is the injury of Abraham: went out on a stretcher, the tests revealed the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. There Roma starts again, with one less trophy, with the same placement as last season. To understand if the future will still be with Mourinho, who has a one-year contract but is waiting for an interview with the club. his deputy, Salvatore Fotti, in the second half he joined him in the stands after his second expulsion in the league, the fourth in the season, counting those in the Coppa Italia and Europa League. The Portuguese coach’s fate is at a crossroads: on one side the wall erected by Friedkin, on the other the love for the Giallorossi people and their players. “I would stay for them, but we deserve more,” he said after the European final loss to Budapest in Budapest Seville: the conditions for coexistence with the property are certainly not the best. For too much love (and for a complicated relationship with the president De Laurentiis) Spalletti he left the Napoli after the scudetto, who knows if he will follow it too Mou, in the crossed fate of the coaches who become attached to the cities in which they have taken the bench. The Giallorossi fans have already made their choice: “Mou, Rome is with you”, read the banners of a sold out Olimpico stadium, which in chorus celebrates the Portuguese coach.

Rome-Spezia 2-1, Giallorossi in the Europa League, Ligurians in the play-off for salvation

Spice immediately ahead with a header by Nikolaoudraw of the Roma at the end of the first half with a cross shot by Zalewski. In the second half, amidst a thousand interruptions and too many protests, Roma steadily in the opposing half after the news of Juventus’ advantage in Udine and the prospect of climbing in the Conference League. Winning goal after the ninetieth, with the penalty scored by Dybala and granted for push to El Shaarawy Of Amian, sent off for a double yellow card. For the second consecutive season, Roma won qualification for the Europa League.

<< La classifica di Serie A >>

<< The match report >>