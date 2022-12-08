The wave of the occupations in Roman institutions. Yesterday, three Roman high schools began protests from the first light of dawn. From the Lyceum Avogadro, in the Trieste district, the Russell institute in the Tuscolana area and the Orazio in the north-east quadrant of the capital.

The reasons for the occupation were highlighted in a statement drawn up by the young students. At the Orazio high school, after a night spent in complete tranquility and without obvious danger situations, the students continue their state of agitation. Among the requests made by the collective, the concept of school stands out, which contrasts with the Ministry of Merit. And again: attention to the issue of health (depression and suicide in adolescents, ed), the introduction of discipline in sexual matters, the presence of listening and support desks inside school buildings; transfeminism, the climate emergency and the age-old question of school construction which – according to the students – presents numerous critical issues. In the headquarters in via Spegazzini, the gate is malfunctioning, like “several windows inside the school”. The bathrooms are often “unusable”. The boys complain about the impossibility of being able to access the scientific laboratories as they have been transformed into “warehouses”. “The Aula Magna – they continue – has become a mass of masks, scattered desks, holes in the roof and foliage.” Deficiencies also in the headquarters in via Isola Bella. Where – again according to high school students – there are no vending machines and there is no gym where you can carry out regular physical activity. For final year students, the Headmistress managed to resolve the issue by using a classroom at the branch in via Carlo Spegazzini. For all the other high school students at the Isola Bella site, gymnastics lessons are held outdoors, even in the winter season. And in unfavorable climatic conditions, physical activity cannot be practiced. Ergo: theoretical lessons in the classroom. The students had launched a petition (more than 150, ed) to ask for hospitality at the elderly center (a few steps from the Isola Bella headquarters, ed) and find an agreement to be able to use the room (a few hours a day, ed) and participate regularly in physical education. The request – written – made by the collective was addressed to the President of the center and to the President of Town Hall III, Paolo Marchionne.

This morning, the second day of protests passed between debates on sex education; music workshops and a meeting with the organization “Libera against the mafias.” “As parents, a representative of parents and institutions, I would like to point out that the students have expressly declared that no outsiders, except experts called by them to hold the courses, will be let in”, said Marta Marziali, Vice President of the Municipal Youth Policy Commission (Iv) and Class Representative. “This – he continues – also safeguards their own personal safety, the generational experience of occupations (with all its personal and human implications) and the delegation of trust that the families of minor occupants have towards the experience that the young and the girls decided to implement.”

Meanwhile, the principal, on the school website, wanted to clarify in a statement on the school website that the Liceo Orazio “is a school that puts the person at the center of its interests. Inside the three locations there is a free listening desk for all young people.” For the fear of “climate emergency”, you specified that the institute is one “of the leading schools of the Green Network that gave birth to the Digigreen project”.

“As an Administration we are organizing a meeting with the municipal offices, the manager of the Liceo Orazio, the President of the Elderly Center and the Metropolitan City in order to find a solution that can allow the smooth running of the school activity and the activities of the members of the Social Center Elderly people who had been entrusted with the use of the place for some time, in full respect of everyone’s safety and mutual respect “, commented Maria Romano, Councilor for Social Policies of Town Hall III. “We want – she added – to help the school have space to guarantee physical education hours for students, without however limiting even the activities of the Montesacro elderly center.”

The hope is to resume communication with the students, in addition to the normal course of teaching.