Home » Rome, taken Aouar: the press release
Health

Rome, taken Aouar: the press release

by admin

Rome: the press release on Aouar

“AS Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Houssem Aouar. The midfielder – born in 1998 – has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.

“I am very happy to have signed for Roma, because it is a great club with a great history,” said Aouar. “I think it’s the right project for me, with an important team, strong players and unique fans. Now I’m yellow and red and I’m ready.”

Coming from Lyon, where he played through the youth academy from the age of 11 until his first-team debut in 2017, Aouar boasts 179 Ligue 1 appearances with 30 goals and 24 assists.

In the European cups between the Champions League and the Europa League, he also has 34 games and 5 goals.

“Aouar is a young footballer who can already boast over 250 appearances in professional football: he possesses the technical qualities and the conditions to continue to grow constantly”, commented Tiago Pinto, General Manager of the Club’s Sports Area.

“His desire to come to Roma, despite having attracted the attention of several clubs at an international level, was a source of satisfaction for all of us.”

Aouar chose the number 22 shirt.

Welcome Houssem”.

See also  Apple Watch is being used to explore new frontiers in health

You may also like

Blatophobia, you are not alone: ​​cockroach phobia really...

Lyme disease, what it is and what the...

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy