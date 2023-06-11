Rome, taken Aouar: the press release

Rome: the press release on Aouar

“AS Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Houssem Aouar. The midfielder – born in 1998 – has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.

“I am very happy to have signed for Roma, because it is a great club with a great history,” said Aouar. “I think it’s the right project for me, with an important team, strong players and unique fans. Now I’m yellow and red and I’m ready.”

Coming from Lyon, where he played through the youth academy from the age of 11 until his first-team debut in 2017, Aouar boasts 179 Ligue 1 appearances with 30 goals and 24 assists.

In the European cups between the Champions League and the Europa League, he also has 34 games and 5 goals.

“Aouar is a young footballer who can already boast over 250 appearances in professional football: he possesses the technical qualities and the conditions to continue to grow constantly”, commented Tiago Pinto, General Manager of the Club’s Sports Area.

“His desire to come to Roma, despite having attracted the attention of several clubs at an international level, was a source of satisfaction for all of us.”

Aouar chose the number 22 shirt.

Welcome Houssem”.