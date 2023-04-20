Rome, tension at the Colosseum: 200 ultras attempt to attack Feyenoord fans – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The blitz was rejected by the police, the agents avoided contact by keeping them at a distance and dispersing them in the area of ​​via Fori Imperiali and Collo Oppio

During the night, about thirty fans of the Feyenoord they found themselves drinking at the Irish pub Shamrock of via del Colosseo. Outside the local police vans and men in riot gear guarded the area to avoid clashes, which were averted around midnight. About 200 ultras, presumably Romanists (some of them hooded and with helmets on their heads, others with sticks in their hands), tried to attack the Dutch shortly before midnight when some of them posted images of the evening at the club on Instagram. The attackers were rejected by the police, the agents avoided contact by keeping them at a distance and dispersing them in the area of ​​via Fori Imperiali and Collo Oppio. Subsequently they made the Dutch board a couple of blue buses and escorted them to the hotels of the capital. The agents remained to guard the area until late at night to avoid new blitzes.

Provocations on social media — In view of tonight’s match at 9pm between Rome and Feyenoord scheduled at the Stadio Olimpico and valid for the quarter-leg of the Europa League, some fans who arrived from Rotterdam, despite the ban on ticket sales, they went to the Spanish Steps where in 2015 destroyed the Fontana della Barcaccia. Teasing was published on social media in memory of that day: “Bye, here we go again.” Before their arrival, one of the Dutch fanpages published some Instagram stories with messages addressed to the authorities and Giallorossi fans: “Wherever You Go”they wrote while photographing the airport monitor with the words Roma Ciampino on it. “Tomorrow is match day, shall we continue what do you say?”, instead wrote other fans by publishing a shot that portrays some clashes with the police dating back to 2015. In the early afternoon of yesterday some of them were intercepted and then identified by Digos: they are not ultra-dangerous and do not have a police record committed in Italy. They are young people under forty and there are also women. See also Cardiovascular diseases, how to discover and control risk factors: the tests available - breaking latest news

April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 03:36)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

