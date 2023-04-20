Rome waste-to-energy plant, Schlein gets away from the problem: “We inherited it”

The paternity of the waste-to-energy plant has a first and last name and it is not that of Elly Schlein. The new secretary of the democratic party has decided to dribble the question that is holding court within the party and above all outside, among the ranks of democratic allies.

The waste-to-energy plant was Gualtieri’s decision

On the day when protests in the square are foreseendue to provisions of the Police Headquarters no longer at the Campidoglio, the number one of the Democratic Party clarified that “The Rome waste-to-energy plant is a choice that had been made by the Rome administration before the Democratic Party congress and before the secretariat took office. It was not subject of the primary program”. In short, if it is a problem, it cannot be attributed to her. Because, in some way, she preceded her.

The position of the PD leader

Elly Schlein therefore, unlike the president of the Democratic Party, and former regional governor Stefano Bonaccini, has decided not to comment on the merits of the decision. “We are interested in helping to accompany the administration on everything that must come first, that is, how we manage to reduce waste, increase sorting, recover raw and secondary materials and then understand how to manage what is left over”. What remains, however, if the plant is created to handle 600,000 tons of as-is, risks having to be a lot. With all due respect to the desired increases in separate collection. “If you do it (the waste-to-energy plant ed) then you abandon the differentiated” Sandro Ruotolo recalled to the microphones of “a sheep’s day”. But this is the position of the detractors.

The various souls of the PD

Bonaccini, on the other hand, who together with Elly Schlein managed a region “with several waste-to-energy plants”, recently recalled that “separate waste” in his Emilia Romagna region “it is at 73% and will rise to 80%”. Pitted data to demonstrate that, if you want, you can also differentiate with the waste-to-energy plant and that therefore “the mayor of Rome has made the right decision”. Bonaccini was clear in supporting Gualtieri and his waste-to-energy plant. But there are various souls in the Democratic Party, such as those of those who, like the deputy Roberto Morassut, focus on the need to create a plant “dimensioned to the right size”. As if to say that the 600,000 tons of unsorted waste to be treated each year is a lot if you want to focus on the circular economy. Then there is the position of the opposites.

The legacy of the administration and the grain of Schlein

“The administration has inherited a very complex situation – assessed Schlein, to break a spear in favor of those who chose to build the planned plant in Santa Palomba. On the other hand “In the primaries we never took a position against the waste-to-energy plant. But since there are different sensitivities in the party, I will commit myself to favoring the confrontation between the administration and citizens”. Does it mean working towards a consultative referendum, as the Radicals hope and as also suggested by the new member of the PD national secretary Sandro Ruotolo? It’s not for sure. “These – Schlein limited herself to declaring – are choices already made”. As if to say that, if Gualtieri has inherited a difficult situation, you have inherited a waste-to-energy plant. And no one is responsible for what was left as a dowry.

The agendas against the waste-to-energy plant

But the allies who in the streets and in the parliamentary halls ask Gualtieri to take a step back? The declarations of the new secretary certainly cannot represent an opening for Verdi and the Left. Ditto for the former government allies, the pentastellati. Speaking of government, Schlein also gave indications on a couple of documents presented to the council of ministers (one from EuropaVerde and the Italian Left and the other from the M5s). “I imagine that we will vote against the agendas – he declared, adding however that – This does not mean that we will not continue to cultivate dialogue with the other oppositions”.







