Rome weather. Possible new heat record, temperatures above 40°C expected « 3B Meteo

1 minute, 4 seconds towards temperatures higher than 40°C

Rome on Tuesday 18 July could experience the hottest day in its history, some models have maximum potentials of even +41-42°C, the absolute record for the ‘Eternal City’ is +40.7°C registered only last June 2022.

The event is statistically significant and considered an extreme event. For the second day in a row, all ensemble members pass the top of the statistical distribution. Throughout the week Rome will then experience high temperatures; beyond the peak, temperatures will fluctuate between 37°C and 38°C.

meteograms for Rome according to Ecmwf

However, all of Italy will experience an extreme heat event with peaks of even 43-45 ° C in the Center South. Florence should touch 40°C, Terni 41°C while peaks of 45-46°C are expected in Sardinia and Sicily. These are the effects of a very hot air mass which enhances a strong anticyclone on the Mediterranean basin.

Globally heatwaves are now about 10 times more common than they once were; this is related to climatic changes which increase in frequency. Heat waves have also occurred in the past; however the possibility of seeing extreme temperatures is increasing strongly. For more details visit the section Rome weather.

