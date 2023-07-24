Roof Collapse in Chinese School Gymnasium Kills 11: Illegal Stacking of Materials Suspected

Eleven Killed in Roof Collapse in Chinese Gymnasium

At least eleven people were tragically killed when the reinforced concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in the Chinese city of Qiqihar. Authorities suspect that the illegal stacking of materials on the roof may have contributed to the subsidence.

The roof collapse occurred in the Longsha district of Qiqihar, located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang. The incident took place on Sunday, July 23, during the early afternoon. At the time of the accident, a women’s volleyball team consisting of 19 people was inside the gymnasium. Fortunately, four individuals managed to escape the collapse.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that the team was comprised of female students from various schools in the area who had recently returned to school after participating in a race outside the city. Tragically, the coach of the team was one of the victims buried under the rubble.

Reports from Chinese media indicate that parents of the victims criticized school officials, claiming that there was a lack of communication regarding the relief efforts, which lasted until the following morning. The parents were not given the opportunity to identify their deceased children, leading to distress and uncertainty.

Social media users have also joined in the criticism, expressing their concerns about the treatment of the parents by the police and officials present at the scene. They argue that more should have been done to assist the distressed parents during this difficult time.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that construction workers had stacked materials on the roof of the gymnasium during the construction of an adjacent educational building. The material in question was reported to be perlite, which became waterlogged due to persistent rain in the area, causing the roof to collapse.

The collapse of the gymnasium roof in Qiqihar has resulted in a devastating loss of life. The incident highlights the importance of adhering to proper construction regulations and the necessity of maintaining clear communication channels during rescue efforts. The investigation into the exact cause of the collapse is ongoing.

