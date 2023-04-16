“Rosa and Olindo innocent, today science crumbles the sentence”

Erba (Como) – Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the grass massacrethey are innocent. He supports it the pg of Milan Cuno Tarfusser which, on input from the defense, he advanced process review request for the death of Raffaella Castagna, her 2-year-old son Youssef Marzouk, the little Paola Galli’s grandmother and a neighbor Valeria Cherubini.

A request, reads thedeed of 58 pages in possession of beraking latest news, which is raised by the magistrate “in all conscience, for the love of truth and justice and for the intolerability of the thought that two people, probably victims of miscarriage of justiceare serving a life sentence”. In this sense, he asks that the Court of Appeal of Bresciaentitled to express itself on the matter, wishes to proceed with the renewal of hearing instruction by, “the examination of the 57 technical consultants who have drawn up and signed the technical consultancies on the methods, technologies, checks they have carried out and on the results they have reached, and wish to dispose, after obtaining the procedural documents, any further investigation considered useful and necessary for the purposes of deciding according to truth and justice”.

“There were very many elements that, starting from the first instance judgment, would have been suitable, if only evaluated by the judges, to judge unreliable proof of ‘recognition’the evidence of the strongly doubtful ‘blood stain’ and induced, in ways that to define as unorthodox is an exercise in euphemism, the ‘confessions’, treated instead as queen trials”. Tarfusser writes it in the request for revision. “Todayafter more than 17 years, science – if hopefully allowed to do so in the rescission judgment – is fortunately able to provide on its own, but above all in conjunction with the many critical issues in deeds and not in deeds, in any case never evaluated, those scientific certainties suitable to do crumble the three pillars of evidence on which they base the life sentence of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi”, reads the document.

The three pillars would be the recognition by the eyewitness Mario Frigeriothe blood stain found on the door sill of Olindo Romano’s car and, subsequently, the confessions of spouses. Pove that have matured, writes the pg, “in a context that defining ‘sick’ is an exercise in euphemism”. In particular, “the self-accusatory statements” by Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, “are to be considered acquiescing to a false confession”. Also, the recognition made by an eyewitness Mario Frigeriowho lost his wife Valeria Cherubini in the Erba massacre, it is not trusted. “The worsening of the psychic condition ei cognitive deficits manifested by Mario Frigerio during his hospital stay – writes Tarfusser – le bad investigative interviewing techniques full of numerous suggestions implemented on him and the clear violation of precise and well-known scientific laws on memory and face recognition demonstrate incontrovertibly that the memory concerning Olindo Romano as his attacker is a false memory and that Mario Frigerio was an unsuitable subject to give valid testimony regarding the events that occurred on the evening of 11 December 2006″.