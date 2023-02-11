Show by Rosa Chemicalthe most transgressive share of the Festival. During his performance, the singer got off the stage and approached the front row mimicking an embrace with Fedez.

The rapper, already submerged in controversy for his appearances at the Festival in recent days, appeared amused but displaced, smiled but remained motionless while Rosa continued to sing. Then, at the end of the song, he launched into a prolonged kiss on the mouth.

Embarrassed smiles

Fedez played along and laughed. And Chiara Ferragni also smiled, with a little embarrassment, who entered the stage after the performance to deliver the ritual flowers.

The justification

“This is the festival of love, it snapped at me so suddenly”, Rosa Chemical justified herself, who appeared on stage with a shirt with holes in correspondence with the nipples surrounded by glitter.

The points at Fantasanremo

Side note: al Fantasanremo the double “shape”, the stage invasion, the French kiss and having said it there there (today’s word of the game), earned Rosa Chemical – at a first reading of her performance – 160 points.