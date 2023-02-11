Home Health Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez during the Sanremo Final
Health

Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez during the Sanremo Final

by admin
Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez during the Sanremo Final


Show by Rosa Chemicalthe most transgressive share of the Festival. During his performance, the singer got off the stage and approached the front row mimicking an embrace with Fedez.

The rapper, already submerged in controversy for his appearances at the Festival in recent days, appeared amused but displaced, smiled but remained motionless while Rosa continued to sing. Then, at the end of the song, he launched into a prolonged kiss on the mouth.

Embarrassed smiles

Fedez played along and laughed. And Chiara Ferragni also smiled, with a little embarrassment, who entered the stage after the performance to deliver the ritual flowers.

The justification

“This is the festival of love, it snapped at me so suddenly”, Rosa Chemical justified herself, who appeared on stage with a shirt with holes in correspondence with the nipples surrounded by glitter.

The points at Fantasanremo

Side note: al Fantasanremo the double “shape”, the stage invasion, the French kiss and having said it there there (today’s word of the game), earned Rosa Chemical – at a first reading of her performance – 160 points.


See also  here is the food seized in a few weeks

You may also like

UniFg’s Forensic Medicine flies to Florida for the...

sighted and shot down new suspicious aerial object...

Constitutional Court on mandatory vaccination, Addis (OMCeO Sassari):...

Antibiotics: There is hope against resistant bacteria

goals from Zappacosta and Hojlund, Sarri finishes sixth

Cancer: Don’t ignore the warning signs of one...

Too sedentary children, less tablets and more outdoor...

The report cards of the Sanremo 2023 final...

The virus to come | Gramellini’s Coffee

Pizza between strengths and weaknesses: what you need...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy