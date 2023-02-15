Home Health Rosa Chemical to Le Iene after the kiss with Fedez: «But what a betrayal. And if we were really free, I wouldn’t have scandalized you» – The video
At the Sanremo Festival he finished eighth with his Made in Italy, but Rosa Chemical has also made a lot of noise for its performances. Especially the last one, when she twerked with Fedez and then took him on stage, where she kissed him. The artist was criticized even before the start of the Festival, with the deputy of the Brothers of Italy asking not to let him participate to “protect the children”. Now Rosa Chemical is back on stage, this time the one de Hyenas on Italia 1, to claim his gesture and the message he wanted to bring to Ariston. «They tell us that we are free to hide that in reality all this freedom doesn’t exist, at least until you take it. And I resented it», says the artist, «I’ve always thought of my music as a means rather than an end and of the Sanremo stage as an opportunity rather than a competition. In fact, in addition to a song, I have chosen to bring a message: freedom, equality, sex, madness, and also a new type of love, which I like to define with fewer prohibitions». The 25-year-old Piedmontese then explains why his message was not a trivial one. «I’ve always loved being a breaking artist and seeing what happened here, there was something to break, otherwise I would have just pissed off», he adds, «they tell me Renato Zero, Patty Pravo, Achille Lauro have already done it, there’s nothing new. But if that were the case I would have gone unnoticed. And instead there are those who have been scandalized for a while make up, some tattoos and painted nails. A man can put on lipstick and mascara, play with the feminine part of him and not be considered less of a man than others for this ». Finally, he replies to those who criticized him for that kiss on stage because Fedez is a married man: “Some have spoken of betrayal for a kiss between two friends: madness”.

