Rosa doesn’t have a driving licence

Does not have a driving license and does not know how to drive: mother kills her only six-year-old daughter (she would have been seven in May) by reversing a large-engined car. The tragedy occurred at half past three yesterday, in the deserted parking lot of a Casalnuovo municipal villa. Here rose palm, 33 years old, she drove an Audi A3 two thousand turbodiesel by herself while her little daughter and her partner waited outside the car, a few meters behind the car, in front of a road sign post.

The hypothesis is that Rosa wanted to learn to drive. But when she got behind the wheel and she started the engine instead of putting it into first gear she would put it in reverse. A fatal mistake. The car completely hit her only daughter, Aurora Napolitano. The little girl was crushed between the back of the car and the iron pole. The woman’s partner, in desperation, tried to stop the car from running wild. The man slapped the Audi, so much so that the signs of the pressure of his hands on the trunk can still be distinguished. Every attempt to brake the car has failed. Little Aurora overwhelmed by metal sheets and tyres. A very short run that caused a powerful impact to torture the little body of a “slender and beautiful” girl, as everyone describes her.

On the spot the carabinieri of the Castello di Cisterna mobile radio unit. At first the police had been alerted by the false news of a hit-and-run driver who had run over and killed a little girl who had fled without rescuing the little victim. But when the soldiers arrived in via Buccafusca, on the southern outskirts of Casalnuovo, where there is a large parking lot that gives access to a municipal villa and an ecological island, the scene was that of an endless tragedy. Rosa Palma, the little girl’s mother, was crying profusely and screaming in front of the lifeless body of the little girl lying on the sidewalk.

The woman’s partner was also screaming and crying. He was in pain from the injuries sustained trying to stop the car with his bare hands. An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and took the man to the emergency room.La Schiana hospital in Pozzuoli, where the doctors diagnosed him with a series of minor injuries.

Rosa Palma was taken in desperation to the nearby Carabinieri barracks, the Casalnuovo lieutenancy. The military questioned her for a long time. Eventually the trace of the tragedy caused by an imprudence due to her carelessness emerged in all her cruel evidence. The investigation was supervised by the major Pietro Barrel, commander of the company of Castello di Cisterna.

According to what has emerged so far, at three in the afternoon Rosa Palma, her partner and her little daughter would have left the Neapolitan district of jumpers, where they reside, on board the Audi A3 which is in the availability of the woman’s boyfriend, in the meantime separated from her husband. The goal, always based on her indiscretions, was to go to a distant and discreet place so as not to attract too much attention from relatives, friends and acquaintances. But once in the desolate parking lot of Casalnuovo Rosa Palma she would have expressed the desire to drive the car by herself.

However, according to what has been learned so far, the woman is without a driving license and cannot drive. The companion indulged Rosa and got out of the car with the child. The two positioned themselves behind the car, a few meters away. But Rosa Palma, when she started the car, triggered the reverse gear and in an instant she took full advantage of her daughter. The baby passed away almost immediately. The car was impounded. Aurora’s body is now in the morgue of the polyclinic for the autopsy examination.

