If fine veins are permanently visible on the cheeks, nose, forehead and chin, this is called rosacea, a skin disease associated with persistent reddening of the face. It is all the more important to use a cream that is tailored to your (skin) needs.

Due to their resemblance to blooming rose plants, the red veins on the face bear the Latin name “rosacea”, which translates as “rose-colored”. Another synonym for the skin disease is “facial rose”. The so-called copper rose, better known as couperose, is a kind of preliminary stage of rosacea – in this stadium the vasodilatation only occurs for a short time. However, if the visible blood vessels on the cheeks, nose, forehead and chin remain permanently, facial care plays a not inconsiderable role in daily hygiene. Because many of those affected suffer from dry or scaly skin that needs a lot of moisture.

Rosacea: These are the most common causes



Most sufferers who develop rosacea are between 30 and 50 years old. The reasons for the sudden outbreak can be anchored in genetics, but external factors such as too much sun exposure, heat, stress, alcohol and hot spices also contribute to the vessels in your face dilating. If the veins on the cheeks or around the nose, on the forehead or on the chin remain permanently, the reddened areas can be softened or even covered with the right cosmetics: Here are particularly suitable cover sticks especially good with green color pigments – the complementary color counteracts reddening of the skin. Which rosacea cream is recommended for those affected is explained in the next paragraph.

Product Comparison: Rosacea Cream for Sufferers



1. The Perfect Primer by NYX Professional Makeup also contains a green texture to better conceal skin redness. It serves as a kind of make-up base for the skin before you treat it with a foundation. The cream is also available with lavender for color correction or in transparent to mattify your face. Whereby the green primer from NYX is certainly most suitable for people who want to reduce red veins on the skin.

Here you get it Primers by NYX.

2. Regardless of whether the skin redness is temporary (couperosis) or permanent (rosacea): according to the company La Roche Posay this product counteracts their origin. The intensive serum should be used as soon as the skin starts to burn or tingle, but also when small veins are already visible on the face – the rosacea cream has a neutralizing effect. It also has a hermetic pump dispenser.

This is where you get rosacea Cream by Roche.

3. This cream from Cetaphil has several advantages: It supplies dry skin with moisture, contains UVA and UVB protection (SPF 20) – and should visibly reduce redness on the face. This is made possible by their tinted formula, which is fragrance-free. In addition, the product developed by dermatologists is non-comedogenic and free of phthalates and parabens. For this reason it is suitable for all skin types.

Here you get them Cream by Cetaphil.

4. If you tend to redden your skin, the day and night care from Eucerin recommended. The cream was specially developed for very sensitive and dry skin that is more prone to couperose or rosacea. The active ingredients it contains (SymSitive and Licochalcone A.) are intended to help care for the skin, soothe it and make it stronger – to increase its own protection and reduce red veins.

Here you get them Cream by Eucerin.

5. This moisturizer from Avène Anti-Redness Day also contains green color pigments, which not only counteract existing reddening of the skin, but also the formation of new ones. According to the manufacturer, the product has decongesting, vascular strengthening, decongestant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also has sun protection factor 20 to protect your sensitive facial skin from the sun’s rays, which promote rosacea.

This is where you get rosacea Creme von Avene.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.